Event Planner: Jan. 12-24
Updated 19 hours ago
JAN. 12
Pittsburgh Boat Show, Jan. 12-21, Monroeville Convention Center. pittsburghboatshow.com
Pittsburgh Symphony's “The Firebird,” Jan. 12-14, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Poetry Unplugged: MLK Jr. Tribute, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
23rd Annual Fire & Ice Festival, Jan. 12-14, Somerset. somersetinc.org/fireandice
JAN. 13
One Man Dark Knight, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
David Krakauer and Ancestral Groove, part of the Beyond Microtonal Musical Festival and Symposium, Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh's North Side. warhol.org
JAN. 15
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Let Freedom Sing: The 11th annual Concert Celebration of the Martin Luther King Holiday, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org
MLK Birthday Bash, Mattress Factory, Pittsburgh's North Side. mattress.org
Pittsburgh Winter Restaurant Week, Jan. 15-21. pittsburghrestaurantweek.com
JAN. 16
Dancing with the Stars Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
JAN. 17
Grupo Corpo, presented by Pittsburgh Dance Council, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Cirque du Soleil's Crystal ice show, Jan. 17-21, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
JAN. 18
Tower of Power 50th anniversary tour, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com
Brad Williams, Jan. 18-21, Pittsburgh Improv, Waterfront, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com
JAN. 19
World of Wheels, Jan. 19-21, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. autorama.com/attend/pittsburgh
Get the Led Out, Jan. 19-20, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
JAN. 20
“Emigration-Immigration-Migration,” Jan. 20-April 22, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724) 837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
City Theatre's “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” Jan. 20-Feb. 18, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org
Pittsburgh Opera's “The Long Walk,” Jan. 20-28, Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts school, downtown. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org
Classical guitarist Jordan Dodson, St. Vincent College, Unity. concertseries.stvincent.edu
Ligonier Ice Fest, Jan. 20-21. ligonier.com
JAN. 24
“Wicked,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Jan. 24-Feb. 11, Benedum Center. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org