Event Planner: Jan. 12-24

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Comedian Brad Williams Credit: BradWilliamsComedy.com
The Pittsburgh Boat Show is returning to the Monroeville Convention Center
Submitted
Ice carver Jared McAlister of DiMartino Ice in Jeannette has laugh with a fellow carver as he finishes a large sculpture on the bandstand during the annual Ligonier Ice Fest.
Bill Pribisco | For Trib Total Media
A scene from 'Wicked'
Joan Marcus
Restaurants offer special dishes or specially priced menu offerings during Pittsburgh Restaurant Week.
Facebook
David Krakauer
warhol.org
Photo by Scott Goldsmith of a naturalization ceremony in Downtown Pittsburgh on Refugee Day, part of the new 'Emigration-Immigration-Migration' exhibit at The Westmoreland Museum or Art.
thewestmoreland.org
JAN. 12

Pittsburgh Boat Show, Jan. 12-21, Monroeville Convention Center. pittsburghboatshow.com

Pittsburgh Symphony's “The Firebird,” Jan. 12-14, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Poetry Unplugged: MLK Jr. Tribute, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

23rd Annual Fire & Ice Festival, Jan. 12-14, Somerset. somersetinc.org/fireandice

JAN. 13

One Man Dark Knight, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

David Krakauer and Ancestral Groove, part of the Beyond Microtonal Musical Festival and Symposium, Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh's North Side. warhol.org

JAN. 15

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Let Freedom Sing: The 11th annual Concert Celebration of the Martin Luther King Holiday, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

MLK Birthday Bash, Mattress Factory, Pittsburgh's North Side. mattress.org

Pittsburgh Winter Restaurant Week, Jan. 15-21. pittsburghrestaurantweek.com

JAN. 16

Dancing with the Stars Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

JAN. 17

Grupo Corpo, presented by Pittsburgh Dance Council, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Cirque du Soleil's Crystal ice show, Jan. 17-21, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

JAN. 18

Tower of Power 50th anniversary tour, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com

Brad Williams, Jan. 18-21, Pittsburgh Improv, Waterfront, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com

JAN. 19

World of Wheels, Jan. 19-21, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. autorama.com/attend/pittsburgh

Get the Led Out, Jan. 19-20, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

JAN. 20

“Emigration-Immigration-Migration,” Jan. 20-April 22, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724) 837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

City Theatre's “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” Jan. 20-Feb. 18, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org

Pittsburgh Opera's “The Long Walk,” Jan. 20-28, Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts school, downtown. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org

Classical guitarist Jordan Dodson, St. Vincent College, Unity. concertseries.stvincent.edu

Ligonier Ice Fest, Jan. 20-21. ligonier.com

JAN. 24

“Wicked,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Jan. 24-Feb. 11, Benedum Center. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

