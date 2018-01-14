Penn State, New Kensington gallery hosts high school art instructors

"Practicing What You Teach" is more than just a cute catch phrase for the January exhibit of area high school art instructors at Penn State, New Kensington.

For many, it is a way of life.

"It's wonderful that the teachers are recognized as artists. I firmly believe teachers should be growing along with the students and pursuing their own creativity," says veteran ceramic artist Ron Korczynski of Fawn, one of the retired teachers invited to participate in the show.

Many of his creations are included in museums and private collections, as well as art books, nationally and internationally.

"I always believed the students should see the teacher as a producing artist," says Korczynski, who taught in Highlands Area School District for 32 years. "It instills in them that art is a lifetime of learning not just in the classroom."

Pittsburgh Filmmakers features his work in a video "Interview with Korczynski."

The Community of Educators' Alle-Kiski Arts Consortium exhibit, now underway daily through Feb. 2, is again open to educators throughout Western Pennsylvania, in addition to the member Consortium schools in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

"Making art is the magic of hard work," says Christy Culp of Deer Lakes who, along with Kathleen Guglielmi of St. Joseph, has organized the show.

"By having art in this exhibit, my students know that not only am I a teacher, but I am an artist that they know and interact with daily," Culp says. "One of the most important ways to teach creativity is to demonstrate how to live that way of life for them to see. If we want our students to be creative, to problem solve, to live an artful life, we must set the example."

Culp also is a commercial potter and berry farmer who focuses on highly decorative functional tableware in her Penn Township, Butler County-based home studio and farm.

Seton Hill graduate Leah Shuck, who teaches at West Allegheny, says she appreciates this exhibit because she believes all art teachers are artists. "It's just easy to get caught up in the busy times of the school year. This show gives us something to work towards," she explains.

While art has the highest priority in her life, she understands that it might not be in the lives of her students.

"But they can still see your passion and be inspired to follow their own. Whether they go on to pursue art after high school or not, I still think art can greatly invigorate their lives," Shuck says.

She had her first opportunity to stand in front of the classroom as a student teacher at Greater Latrobe High School. That is where she knew she was in her element.

"Also, Greensburg opened me up to experiences like teaching weekends at Westmoreland Museum of American Art and being the first ever arts coordinator for the YMCA summer camp program," she recalls.

Shuck says teachers focus so intensively on their student's work that it is exciting to spend some time in the year thinking about their own art making. As part of the consortium she has an opportunity to show her art in the same art gallery in which she will display her students' work in March.

"This idea validates my belief that, in my classroom, we are all artists regardless of what grade, age and class we are in," she says. "This is our studio and we create together while working individually. Sharing the same gallery enforces that idea even more. I convey that being an artist means working on and creating art. It is impossible to instill that idea if I, myself, am not following that rule. I want my students to see me as their mentor and fellow artist, not just their classroom teacher."

Teaching art is directly linked with making art, adds Prissy Pakulski, who teaches at Valley High School, New Kensington. "Creating keeps me fresh, excited about the chance to encourage my same goals with my students," she explains. "My hope is that students enjoy making art as much as I do, but more importantly that they see the creative process is a lifetime opportunity for personal expression."

Michael Morrone of Colfax Elementary, Allegheny Valley School District, also appreciates the reminder the exhibit delivers that there are practicing artists working in our public schools.

Although he is not currently employed as an art teacher, the special education paraprofessional often incorporates drawing into his language arts and math lessons. "I believe that some students respond best to visual depictions of information. I work with many students that have reading difficulties and using graphic sources can be greatly beneficial," he explains.

Teacher and arts advocate Lauren Clark of Freeport Area's Buffalo Elementary School wholeheartedly subscribes to Picasso's "Every child is an artist" mantra.

"Art making is a very natural and important activity for children of all ages to engage in. Art fosters critical and divergent thinking, creative problem solving, collaboration, decision-making, and numerous other 21st century learning skills. All are necessary ingredients for success in a global society," she says.

Students can see that these educators-artists are willing to pass along a lifetime of their learning, which they will experience in different aspects of art, in hope that they may find an area of their liking, says Ed Zembrzuski of Natrona Heights, who retired after 34 years teaching in Burrell School District.

His work is showcased in Pittsburgh Center for the Arts. Zembrzuski has been a practicing studio potter for more than 50 years and an exhibitor at Three Rivers Arts Festival for 50 consecutive years.

"I hope that my students learn that I love art," says JoAnn Wesolosky of Kiski Area Intermediate School, Hyde Park. "I am honored and appreciate being on the same platform (in this exhibit) as some very great artists in the Valley."

