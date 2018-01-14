Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Penn State, New Kensington gallery hosts high school art instructors

Rex Rutkoski | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Retired Burrell Schools' teacher Edward Zembrzuski of Natrona Heights is entering two large bowls that are a glaze of multi-colors.
Submitted
Retired Burrell Schools' teacher Edward Zembrzuski of Natrona Heights is entering two large bowls that are a glaze of multi-colors.
Teacher art Valley teacher Prissy Pakulski's glass art designs.
Submitted
Teacher art Valley teacher Prissy Pakulski's glass art designs.
Retired Highlands art teacher Ron Korczynski of Fawn at work in his studio.
Submitted
Retired Highlands art teacher Ron Korczynski of Fawn at work in his studio.
St. Joseph teacher Kathleen Guglielmi says 'I am showing two completely different sides of my art making. I enjoy very detailed landscape painting but this summer I explored a more abstract side which I haven’t done since college. In landscape painting, I connect with the image and it demonstrates my love of nature and PA but my “Remnants” series is more about the process of art making rather than the final visual representation.'
Submitted
St. Joseph teacher Kathleen Guglielmi says 'I am showing two completely different sides of my art making. I enjoy very detailed landscape painting but this summer I explored a more abstract side which I haven’t done since college. In landscape painting, I connect with the image and it demonstrates my love of nature and PA but my “Remnants” series is more about the process of art making rather than the final visual representation.'
Rooster plate of former Highlands teacher Ron Korczynski is in show.
Submitted
Rooster plate of former Highlands teacher Ron Korczynski is in show.
Artist Mike Morrone, a special education paraprofessional in the Allegheny Valley School District, working at Colfax Upper Elementary school. He uses art in his teaching. He is entering two small colored pencil drawings on black matte drawing board.
Submitted
Artist Mike Morrone, a special education paraprofessional in the Allegheny Valley School District, working at Colfax Upper Elementary school. He uses art in his teaching. He is entering two small colored pencil drawings on black matte drawing board.
Seton Hill graduate Leah Shuck, teacher at West Allegheny: 'For these pieces I returned to more traditional materials to convey the beautiful experiences I had in Greece and Italy this past summer. Iconic scenes of the boats in Capri and the stucco villas of Greece are familiar to people. It makes them think.'
Submitted
Seton Hill graduate Leah Shuck, teacher at West Allegheny: 'For these pieces I returned to more traditional materials to convey the beautiful experiences I had in Greece and Italy this past summer. Iconic scenes of the boats in Capri and the stucco villas of Greece are familiar to people. It makes them think.'
St. Joseph's Kathleen Guglielmi's “Three Rivers Heritage Trail.'
Submitted
St. Joseph's Kathleen Guglielmi's “Three Rivers Heritage Trail.'
Christy Culp of Deer Lakes: 'I am exhibiting a large serving platter that expresses the abundance of fruit in full season. It take about 4 hours to decorate a plate of this size. I first paint layers of varying shades of purples for the berries and greens for the foliage. Once that dries, I take a sharp pointed stylus tool and carve the details of each berry and leaf. It is a meditative process for me, working around the platter filling in the space, thinking about how berries grow on the canes, how their color changes as they ripen.' Culp also is a berry farmer.
Submitted
Christy Culp of Deer Lakes: 'I am exhibiting a large serving platter that expresses the abundance of fruit in full season. It take about 4 hours to decorate a plate of this size. I first paint layers of varying shades of purples for the berries and greens for the foliage. Once that dries, I take a sharp pointed stylus tool and carve the details of each berry and leaf. It is a meditative process for me, working around the platter filling in the space, thinking about how berries grow on the canes, how their color changes as they ripen.' Culp also is a berry farmer.

Updated 8 hours ago

"Practicing What You Teach" is more than just a cute catch phrase for the January exhibit of area high school art instructors at Penn State, New Kensington.

For many, it is a way of life.

"It's wonderful that the teachers are recognized as artists. I firmly believe teachers should be growing along with the students and pursuing their own creativity," says veteran ceramic artist Ron Korczynski of Fawn, one of the retired teachers invited to participate in the show.

Many of his creations are included in museums and private collections, as well as art books, nationally and internationally.

"I always believed the students should see the teacher as a producing artist," says Korczynski, who taught in Highlands Area School District for 32 years. "It instills in them that art is a lifetime of learning not just in the classroom."

Pittsburgh Filmmakers features his work in a video "Interview with Korczynski."

The Community of Educators' Alle-Kiski Arts Consortium exhibit, now underway daily through Feb. 2, is again open to educators throughout Western Pennsylvania, in addition to the member Consortium schools in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

"Making art is the magic of hard work," says Christy Culp of Deer Lakes who, along with Kathleen Guglielmi of St. Joseph, has organized the show.

"By having art in this exhibit, my students know that not only am I a teacher, but I am an artist that they know and interact with daily," Culp says. "One of the most important ways to teach creativity is to demonstrate how to live that way of life for them to see. If we want our students to be creative, to problem solve, to live an artful life, we must set the example."

Culp also is a commercial potter and berry farmer who focuses on highly decorative functional tableware in her Penn Township, Butler County-based home studio and farm.

Seton Hill graduate Leah Shuck, who teaches at West Allegheny, says she appreciates this exhibit because she believes all art teachers are artists. "It's just easy to get caught up in the busy times of the school year. This show gives us something to work towards," she explains.

While art has the highest priority in her life, she understands that it might not be in the lives of her students.

"But they can still see your passion and be inspired to follow their own. Whether they go on to pursue art after high school or not, I still think art can greatly invigorate their lives," Shuck says.

She had her first opportunity to stand in front of the classroom as a student teacher at Greater Latrobe High School. That is where she knew she was in her element.

"Also, Greensburg opened me up to experiences like teaching weekends at Westmoreland Museum of American Art and being the first ever arts coordinator for the YMCA summer camp program," she recalls.

Shuck says teachers focus so intensively on their student's work that it is exciting to spend some time in the year thinking about their own art making. As part of the consortium she has an opportunity to show her art in the same art gallery in which she will display her students' work in March.

"This idea validates my belief that, in my classroom, we are all artists regardless of what grade, age and class we are in," she says. "This is our studio and we create together while working individually. Sharing the same gallery enforces that idea even more. I convey that being an artist means working on and creating art. It is impossible to instill that idea if I, myself, am not following that rule. I want my students to see me as their mentor and fellow artist, not just their classroom teacher."

Teaching art is directly linked with making art, adds Prissy Pakulski, who teaches at Valley High School, New Kensington. "Creating keeps me fresh, excited about the chance to encourage my same goals with my students," she explains. "My hope is that students enjoy making art as much as I do, but more importantly that they see the creative process is a lifetime opportunity for personal expression."

Michael Morrone of Colfax Elementary, Allegheny Valley School District, also appreciates the reminder the exhibit delivers that there are practicing artists working in our public schools.

Although he is not currently employed as an art teacher, the special education paraprofessional often incorporates drawing into his language arts and math lessons. "I believe that some students respond best to visual depictions of information. I work with many students that have reading difficulties and using graphic sources can be greatly beneficial," he explains.

Teacher and arts advocate Lauren Clark of Freeport Area's Buffalo Elementary School wholeheartedly subscribes to Picasso's "Every child is an artist" mantra.

"Art making is a very natural and important activity for children of all ages to engage in. Art fosters critical and divergent thinking, creative problem solving, collaboration, decision-making, and numerous other 21st century learning skills. All are necessary ingredients for success in a global society," she says.

Students can see that these educators-artists are willing to pass along a lifetime of their learning, which they will experience in different aspects of art, in hope that they may find an area of their liking, says Ed Zembrzuski of Natrona Heights, who retired after 34 years teaching in Burrell School District.

His work is showcased in Pittsburgh Center for the Arts. Zembrzuski has been a practicing studio potter for more than 50 years and an exhibitor at Three Rivers Arts Festival for 50 consecutive years.

"I hope that my students learn that I love art," says JoAnn Wesolosky of Kiski Area Intermediate School, Hyde Park. "I am honored and appreciate being on the same platform (in this exhibit) as some very great artists in the Valley."

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.