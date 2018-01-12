5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 12-14

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dreaming of dinner? Craving culture? Longing for a laugh? Check. Check. Check.

This weekend in Pittsburgh covers all those bases, plus a few more. We offer up five fun ideas for your perusal, as always.

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week

What better way to kick off 2018 than with a tour of the city's best restaurants during the most delicious week of the year? Pittsburgh Restaurant Week brings a week of menu specials and deals to celebrate the food that is "upping the cool factor" in the 'Burgh, according to US News & World Report.

Early access starts Jan. 12 and regular access runs from Jan. 15-21, and many menus are priced at $20.18. There are a multitude of participating restaurants and menu options.

Martin Luther King Jr.

Poetry Unplugged: MLK Jr. Tribute

The second annual Poetry Unplugged Jan. 12 is a spoken word, poetic tribute to the legacy and teachings of Martin Luther King Jr., featuring host Mahogany Browne of the Nuyoricans Poets Café in NYC.

Screens make the poetry visible in lobby and cafe. Featured poets are award-winning spoken word artists known for their fierce delivery and ability to move the crowd. Featuring DJ Selecta before and after the show. The tribute will be held 8-9:30 p.m. at the August Wilson Center, 980 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh.

To the rescue!! Holy Batman Why so serious? From the creative mind behind "One Man Star-Wars" and "One Man Lord of the Rings" comes an irreverent parody and homage to the Dark Knight trilogy. Two-faced super-nerd Charles Ross lovingly tears into Christopher Nolan's masterpiece in his new "One Man Dark Knight: A Batman Parody" beginning at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Byham Theater. Ross takes you on a comedic joyride, from Batman's origins to his epic battles against Gotham's super-villains. Hold on to your utility belt! Conductor Juanjo Mena Take flight The New Year may have begun with depressingly frigid weather but the warmth and energy of music can be an antidote, for our spirits at least. "The Firebird" can instantly warm your soul. The program for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's first concerts of 2018, though planned long before anyone knew the year would start with such extreme weather, will provide the variety, color and excitement to combat any dreariness outside. Choose from concerts 8 p.m. Jan. 12 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Juanjo Mena will conduct. Kickin' it David Krakauer and Ancestral Groove bring the funk as part of the Beyond Microtonal Musical Festival and Symposium. They will perform beginning at 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Andy Warhol Museum on Pittsburgh's North Side.