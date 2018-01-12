5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 12-14
Updated 7 hours ago
Dreaming of dinner? Craving culture? Longing for a laugh? Check. Check. Check.
This weekend in Pittsburgh covers all those bases, plus a few more. We offer up five fun ideas for your perusal, as always.
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week
What better way to kick off 2018 than with a tour of the city's best restaurants during the most delicious week of the year? Pittsburgh Restaurant Week brings a week of menu specials and deals to celebrate the food that is "upping the cool factor" in the 'Burgh, according to US News & World Report.
Early access starts Jan. 12 and regular access runs from Jan. 15-21, and many menus are priced at $20.18. There are a multitude of participating restaurants and menu options.
Martin Luther King Jr.
Poetry Unplugged: MLK Jr. Tribute
The second annual Poetry Unplugged Jan. 12 is a spoken word, poetic tribute to the legacy and teachings of Martin Luther King Jr., featuring host Mahogany Browne of the Nuyoricans Poets Café in NYC.
Screens make the poetry visible in lobby and cafe. Featured poets are award-winning spoken word artists known for their fierce delivery and ability to move the crowd. Featuring DJ Selecta before and after the show. The tribute will be held 8-9:30 p.m. at the August Wilson Center, 980 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh.
To the rescue!! Holy Batman
Why so serious? From the creative mind behind "One Man Star-Wars" and "One Man Lord of the Rings" comes an irreverent parody and homage to the Dark Knight trilogy.
Two-faced super-nerd Charles Ross lovingly tears into Christopher Nolan's masterpiece in his new "One Man Dark Knight: A Batman Parody" beginning at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Byham Theater.
Ross takes you on a comedic joyride, from Batman's origins to his epic battles against Gotham's super-villains. Hold on to your utility belt!
Conductor Juanjo Mena
Take flight
The New Year may have begun with depressingly frigid weather but the warmth and energy of music can be an antidote, for our spirits at least. "The Firebird" can instantly warm your soul.
The program for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's first concerts of 2018, though planned long before anyone knew the year would start with such extreme weather, will provide the variety, color and excitement to combat any dreariness outside. Choose from concerts 8 p.m. Jan. 12 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Juanjo Mena will conduct.
Kickin' it
David Krakauer and Ancestral Groove bring the funk as part of the Beyond Microtonal Musical Festival and Symposium.
They will perform beginning at 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Andy Warhol Museum on Pittsburgh's North Side.
You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.
We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.
We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers
We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.
We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.
We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.
We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.