Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Gwyneth Paltrow announces her engagement

Chris Pastrick | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 2:39 p.m.
Gwyneth Paltrow is getting married to her and producer/boyfriend Brad Falchuk.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Gwyneth Paltrow is getting married to her and producer/boyfriend Brad Falchuk.
Gwyneth Paltrow is getting married to her and producer/boyfriend Brad Falchuk.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Gwyneth Paltrow is getting married to her and producer/boyfriend Brad Falchuk.

Updated 1 hour ago

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting married.

The actress/publisher posted the news via Instagram, sharing the cover of the latest issue of Goop, showing her and producer/boyfriend Brad Falchuk with the only comment an emoji of an egagement ring.

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Paltrow released a joint statement with Falchuk confirming the engagement to "Good Morning America" on Monday.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship," the couple wrote.

Paltrow, 45, and Falchuk, 46, met on the set of "Glee," when the actress did several guest-star stints - between 2010 and 2014.

She was previously married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin. While they split in 2014, the couple formally divorced in 2016.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.