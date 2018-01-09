Pittsburgh Humanities Festival to host Guy Raz, Sebak and author who 'predicted Trump'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The public open-call deadline is Jan. 16 for individuals who want to speak or present poetry during the 2018 Pittsburgh Humanities Festival (Feb. 24 to March 4).

National Public Radio rising media star Guy Raz, acclaimed Pittsburgh documentary film producer Rick Sebak and political theorist Corey Robin — author of the so-called "book that predicted Trump" — are among speakers scheduled to present at the 2018 Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, organizers announced Tuesday.

From Feb. 24 to March 4, the festival in Downtown Pittsburgh's Cultural District will offer more than 20 conversations between moderators and guests from a diverse selection of internationally known academics, experts and artists. Session topics span the fields of science, music, politics, policymaking, history, literature and the arts.

"We hope that people will have a good time, we hope that people will learn something, that they'll be exposed to ideas that they are unfamiliar with," said David Shumway, director of the Humanities Center at Carnegie Mellon University and a professor of English and literary and cultural studies. "And we hope that they'll have a better appreciation for the humanities as a result of these experiences."

It's the third annual event organized by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and the Humanities Center at CMU to explore how the humanities — the academic disciplines that study human culture — play significant roles in people's everyday lives. The festival's tagline: "It's smart talk about stuff that matters."

This year's umbrella theme of "Continuum: Past, Present and Future" aims to elevate discussions around how past ideas affect modern conceptions and ways of thinking, said Randal Miller, director of dance programming and special programs for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

"You're going to meet people that you don't know, you're going to encounter new ideas," said Sebak, who is giving a talk on his work exploring Pittsburgh on March 3. "I deal with past, present in future in my work all the time, so I think this is a golden opportunity."

What to expect from the #Pittsburgh Humanities Festival this March, in a nutshell, via Terry O'Reilly, CEO of Pgh Comm. Broadcasting Corp. pic.twitter.com/kn4J3VdqGX — Natasha Lindstrom (@NewsNatasha) January 9, 2018

With events starting at $5 and sessions ranging from shadow puppets to neurodiversity, organizers say they hope the festival will attract Western Pennsylvanians of all backgrounds and education levels.

"It's not really targeted at any particular group; anybody who's curious will find this interesting," Shumway said.

Attendees can choose to talk comic books and Marvel's "X-Men" with award-winning illustrator Ed Piskor; discuss the life and work of rock icon Lou Reed with music critic and journalist Anthony DeCurtis; or delve into how moral decision-making presents a challenge for artificial technology with CMU philosophy professor Alex John London.

Politically charged topics include a talk by author Laura Kipnis on her book, "Unwanted Advances: Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus," and a conversation between historians Nina Silber and David Blight on nationwide controversy regarding removing civic monuments.

The goal isn't to stir up conflict or tension, but rather to elevate discourse and "bring new light to things," Shumway said. For instance, best-selling New York Times author Steve Silberman will present an innovative way of thinking about autism — "recognizing that it's not just a disability, it's whole different way of perceiving the world that we should value for its difference," Shumway said.

Among speakers in the 2018 festival lineup :

• Raz, who created two podcasts that draw more than 14 million listeners, NPR's "TED Radio Hour" and "How I Built This," will kick off the festival at the Byham Theater on Feb. 24. $25 to $50.

• Nizar Ibrahim, the paleontologist who was lead author on the study that discovered the first-known swimming dinosaur , the Spinosaurus, will tell the story of the ancient monster's discovery, loss and rediscovery at a National Geographic Live! event. $25 to $35.

• Robin, author of "The Reactionary Mind: Conservatism from Edmund Burke to Donald Trump," will speak about his work and why the New Yorker branded it "the book that predicted Trump." Shumway credited Robin with a "historically nuanced conception of where the Trump phenomenon came from" and "how this change came about that most of us weren't expecting." $5.

• Closing the festival on March 4 will be Allison Rapson and Kassidy Brown, who will discuss traveling the world in search of young female revolutionaries for their documentary series, "A Woman's Place: The Frontlines of Feminism" at the August Wilson Center. $5 to $25 (An after-party with food trucks will follow at $5 per person.)

Most of the events will happen March 3-4 at the Trust Arts Education Center.

In 2015, its inaugural year, the festival drew about 600 people, according to Miller. Last year, more than 2,000 people attended the festival. Miller attributed the boost partly to headliner Bassem Youssef , the political satire TV show host dubbed the "Jon Stewart of the Arab World."

In recent years, similar festivals have been held in Phoenix, Buffalo, N.Y. and Des Moines, Iowa.

Among North America's largest is the Chicago Humanities Festival, which began in 1990 as a one-day event that attracted 3,500 attendees. It's since expanded to a series of seasonal festivals that attracts nearly 50,000 people a year.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.