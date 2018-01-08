Three more Western Pa. pooches will be part of Puppy Bowl XIV on Super Bowl Sunday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Add'l info: The event will also feature Frankie, one of the Puppy Bowl XIV participants.

Cost: Free, however there will be a 50/50 raffle and Chinese auction to benefit All But Furgotten's new shelter in North Huntingdon.

Western Pennsylvania has always been known as a hotbed for football talent.

But who knew that its canines were also no slouch with the pigskin?

In addition to a dog from Animal Friends in Ohio Township, three pups from All But Furgotten Animal Rescue in Irwin will be part of this year's Puppy Bowl XIV, broadcast on Super Bowl Sunday on Animal Planet.

Sunny and Bailey were two of nine puppies rescued from a hoarding situation in a neighboring county, and Frankie, a husky, came from a southern shelter.

“We submitted their stories along with literally hundreds of other shelters across the United States,” said All But Furgotten board member and secretary Pam Kearns of Irwin. “We were thrilled when we found out last week.”

Sunny, a Staffordshire terrier/Rottweiler mix, even cracked the 39-pooch “ starting lineup .”

The Animal Planet annual event, broadcast on Super Bowl Sunday, was filmed in October, and also will include Aquaman, a treeing walker coonhound adopted out of Animal Friends in Allegheny County.

All But Furgotten is currently a foster-based organization, but has plans to expand in the near future, having purchased a former independent kennel on Turner Valley Road in North Huntingdon.

To further that goal, Frankie will be the celebrity guest at a Puppy Bowl XIV watch party Feb. 4 at the Larimer Fire Hall. Proceeds from a 50/50 drawing and Chinese auction will go toward the new shelter.

“We had to completely gut the modular side, and then the kennel side needed a lot of renovations to pass inspection by the dog warden,” Kearns said. “We have spring targeted as our opening right now.”

And while “Team Ruff” member Frankie will technically be competing against Sunny and Bailey — who are on “Team Fluff” — one thing they'll no longer have to compete for is the love of a good owner.

“They have all been adopted,” Kearns said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.