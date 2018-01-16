Entertainment planner: Jan. 18-31
Updated 9 hours ago
JAN. 18
Tower of Power 50th anniversary tour, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com
Brad Williams, Jan. 18-21, Pittsburgh Improv, Waterfront, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com
JAN. 19
World of Wheels, Jan. 19-21, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. autorama.com/attend/pittsburgh
Get the Led Out, Jan. 19-20, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
JAN. 20
“Emigration-Immigration-Migration,” Jan. 20-April 22, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724) 837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Pittsburgh Opera's “The Long Walk,” Jan. 20-28, Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts school, downtown. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org
Classical guitarist Jordan Dodson, St. Vincent College, Unity. concertseries.stvincent.edu
Ligonier Ice Fest, Jan. 20-21. ligonier.com
City Theatre's “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” Jan. 20-Feb. 18, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org
JAN. 24
“Wicked,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Jan. 24-Feb. 11, Benedum Center. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org
JAN. 25
Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh plays Dylan, Jan. 25-28, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. mrsmalls.com
Pittsburgh Public Theater's “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” Jan. 25-Feb. 25, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org
Pittsburgh CLO's “Up and Away,” Jan. 25-April 15, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
JAN. 26
Stage Right “Peter Pan Jr.,” Jan. 26-28 at Greesburg Garden Center and Feb. 9-11, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. stagerightgreensburg.com
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Gallery Crawl, Cultural District, PIttsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Pittsburgh Symphony presents Rachmaninoff's Second Concerto, Jan. 26 and 28, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
JAN. 27
Paula Poundstone, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
The Birdland All-Stars featuring Tommy Igoe, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org
“The 13-Story Treehouse,” Jan. 27-28, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Tinsley Ellis, Jan. 27, Moondog's, Blawnox. moondogs.us
JAN. 28
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with James McMurtry, Heinz Hall, PIttsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org