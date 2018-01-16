Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Entertainment planner: Jan. 18-31

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Annie O'Neill's large-scale portraits pair up long-term immigrants with new arrivals who each have something in common beyond their status as immigrants. Mounia Alaoui-El-Azher was born in Morocco and arrived in the U.S. in 2001. Ame Koffi was born in Togo and arrived in the U.S. in 2009. Both are Muslim.
Annie O'Neill
Annie O'Neill's large-scale portraits pair up long-term immigrants with new arrivals who each have something in common beyond their status as immigrants. Mounia Alaoui-El-Azher was born in Morocco and arrived in the U.S. in 2001. Ame Koffi was born in Togo and arrived in the U.S. in 2009. Both are Muslim.
Comedian Paula Poundstone
Michael Schwartz
Comedian Paula Poundstone
Jason Isbell performs in Pittsburgh Wednesday, March 2, 2016 at the Benedum Center.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Jason Isbell performs in Pittsburgh Wednesday, March 2, 2016 at the Benedum Center.

Updated 9 hours ago

JAN. 18

Tower of Power 50th anniversary tour, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com

Brad Williams, Jan. 18-21, Pittsburgh Improv, Waterfront, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com

JAN. 19

World of Wheels, Jan. 19-21, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. autorama.com/attend/pittsburgh

Get the Led Out, Jan. 19-20, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

JAN. 20

“Emigration-Immigration-Migration,” Jan. 20-April 22, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724) 837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Pittsburgh Opera's “The Long Walk,” Jan. 20-28, Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts school, downtown. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org

Classical guitarist Jordan Dodson, St. Vincent College, Unity. concertseries.stvincent.edu

Ligonier Ice Fest, Jan. 20-21. ligonier.com

City Theatre's “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” Jan. 20-Feb. 18, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org

JAN. 24

“Wicked,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Jan. 24-Feb. 11, Benedum Center. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

JAN. 25

Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh plays Dylan, Jan. 25-28, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. mrsmalls.com

Pittsburgh Public Theater's “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” Jan. 25-Feb. 25, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org

Pittsburgh CLO's “Up and Away,” Jan. 25-April 15, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

JAN. 26

Stage Right “Peter Pan Jr.,” Jan. 26-28 at Greesburg Garden Center and Feb. 9-11, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. stagerightgreensburg.com

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Gallery Crawl, Cultural District, PIttsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Pittsburgh Symphony presents Rachmaninoff's Second Concerto, Jan. 26 and 28, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

JAN. 27

Paula Poundstone, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

The Birdland All-Stars featuring Tommy Igoe, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org

“The 13-Story Treehouse,” Jan. 27-28, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Tinsley Ellis, Jan. 27, Moondog's, Blawnox. moondogs.us

JAN. 28

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with James McMurtry, Heinz Hall, PIttsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.