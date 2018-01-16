Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

World on Wheels expects more than 500 vehicles on display

Candy Williams | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Five movie cars from 2017's 'Fate of the Furious' will be on display at World of Wheels Jan. 19-21 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Submitted
Five movie cars from 2017's 'Fate of the Furious' will be on display at World of Wheels Jan. 19-21 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Bob Ulanowicz of O'Hara's 1933 Ford Woody station wagon, which will be displayed at World of Wheels Jan. 19-21 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Submitted
Bob Ulanowicz of O'Hara's 1933 Ford Woody station wagon, which will be displayed at World of Wheels Jan. 19-21 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Michael 'Horny Mike' Henry of the History Channel's 'Counting Cars' will be at World of Wheels from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 21 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Also shown are two of the airbrush artist's creations, on his trademark bus and trike (the vehicles will not be at the show).
World of Wheels
Michael 'Horny Mike' Henry of the History Channel's 'Counting Cars' will be at World of Wheels from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 21 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Also shown are two of the airbrush artist's creations, on his trademark bus and trike (the vehicles will not be at the show).
A 1991 customized Chevrolet Caprice station wagon owned by Sean Ulanowicz of Blawnox, show chairman of World of Wheels, where the car will be displayed Jan. 19-21 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Submitted
A 1991 customized Chevrolet Caprice station wagon owned by Sean Ulanowicz of Blawnox, show chairman of World of Wheels, where the car will be displayed Jan. 19-21 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Mike Tarquinio of Robinson will display his award-winning 1932 Ford roadster at World of Wheels.
Submitted
Mike Tarquinio of Robinson will display his award-winning 1932 Ford roadster at World of Wheels.

Updated 9 hours ago

Sean Ulanowicz of Blawnox inherited his love for customizing cars from his dad, Bob Ulanowicz of O'Hara, who “is 80 years old and still burning tire,” according to his son.

Both men – Sean with his 1991 customized Chevrolet Caprice station wagon and Bob with his 1933 Ford Woody station wagon – will be at the 57th Annual World of Wheels Custom Car and Hot Rod Show Jan. 19-21 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, where Sean is show chairman, a title formerly held by his dad.

Other family members helping out at the three-day event will include Sean's son Tyler, 23; daughters Trish, 28, and Casey, 19, and his sister, Kim.

“The thing I love about this show,” Sean says, “is that every year you see people and their cars and think, ‘Maybe I could do something different to my cars.'”

Customizing is an expression of one's personality, according to the show chairman.

“It's all in what you can imagine, dream up or get someone else to dream up for you,” he says.

One of the latest trends in the hobby is custom vehicle wraps, “where you can change the color of a car by wrapping it, and if you get tired of it, you heat it up and the wrap peels off,” Sean explains. At the show, vendors will be on hand to demonstrate what's involved in the process.

Mike Tarquinio of Robinson, a show organizer with Ulanowicz, says there is a large increase in the number of entries for this year's World of Wheels show.

“We will have around 500 cars/trucks/bikes on display, which is about a 15 percent increase over last year,” he says, adding, “As the number grows, the quality of the cars also rises.”

He will be displaying his 1932 Ford Roadster, which has won several honors, including the 2011 Good Guys Hot Rod of the Year award.

Tarquinio says there's a common thread among car collectors due to the camaraderie and friendship.

“Car shows in general are fun events where many of the world's problems are forgotten for a period of time. Over the past 35 years, this hobby has allowed me to travel the country many times and make friends with a lot of great people who share the passion,” he says.

Celebrity guest appearances include the Hanson Brothers from the movie “Slap Shot” 6-9 p.m. Jan. 19, WWE Superstar Kurt Angle 2-4 p.m. Jan. 20, and on Jan. 21, Pittsburgh Steelers alum Jerome Bettis from noon-12:30 p.m., and Michael “Horny Mike” Henry from Count's Kustoms and History Channel's “Counting Cars” from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 21.

Henry is an airbrush artist at the hot rod and chopper customization and restoration shop in Las Vegas owned by Danny “Count” Koker, where he loves to put his trademark 3-D horns on everything from clothing and helmets to motorcycles and his signature 1955 green GMC school bus.

“I hornify everything,” he says. Before working on the TV show, “I was merely airbrushing T-shirts and license plates for tourists on Fremont Street in old Las Vegas. Then ‘Counting Cars' came about and that is a much better gig.”

The reality TV show takes place at the customizing shop where Henry says his boss Koker “always tries to push my creative limits” when a project comes into the shop, “and I don't have any limits. He has to bring me back a lot; I always like to go a little further than he does.”

World of Wheels also will feature award presentations for Car Owner of the Year and Car Builder of the Year, a motorcycle fashion show by Thunder Roads Magazine, Drag City USA presented by Keystone Raceway Park, a 60th birthday display for Chevrolet Corvette, “Beatlemania,” a display featuring Volkswagen Beetles; a pinball tournament, a Salute to Veterans, a pinball tournament, and more. Among the featured vehicles on display will be five cars from the 2017 movie, “The Fate of the Furious,” including a Subaru BRZ, '68 Dodge “Ice Charger,” '66 Corvette, '71 Plymouth GTX and SRT Dodge Demon.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.