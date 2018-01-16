World on Wheels expects more than 500 vehicles on display

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sean Ulanowicz of Blawnox inherited his love for customizing cars from his dad, Bob Ulanowicz of O'Hara, who “is 80 years old and still burning tire,” according to his son.

Both men – Sean with his 1991 customized Chevrolet Caprice station wagon and Bob with his 1933 Ford Woody station wagon – will be at the 57th Annual World of Wheels Custom Car and Hot Rod Show Jan. 19-21 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, where Sean is show chairman, a title formerly held by his dad.

Other family members helping out at the three-day event will include Sean's son Tyler, 23; daughters Trish, 28, and Casey, 19, and his sister, Kim.

“The thing I love about this show,” Sean says, “is that every year you see people and their cars and think, ‘Maybe I could do something different to my cars.'”

Customizing is an expression of one's personality, according to the show chairman.

“It's all in what you can imagine, dream up or get someone else to dream up for you,” he says.

One of the latest trends in the hobby is custom vehicle wraps, “where you can change the color of a car by wrapping it, and if you get tired of it, you heat it up and the wrap peels off,” Sean explains. At the show, vendors will be on hand to demonstrate what's involved in the process.

Mike Tarquinio of Robinson, a show organizer with Ulanowicz, says there is a large increase in the number of entries for this year's World of Wheels show.

“We will have around 500 cars/trucks/bikes on display, which is about a 15 percent increase over last year,” he says, adding, “As the number grows, the quality of the cars also rises.”

He will be displaying his 1932 Ford Roadster, which has won several honors, including the 2011 Good Guys Hot Rod of the Year award.

Tarquinio says there's a common thread among car collectors due to the camaraderie and friendship.

“Car shows in general are fun events where many of the world's problems are forgotten for a period of time. Over the past 35 years, this hobby has allowed me to travel the country many times and make friends with a lot of great people who share the passion,” he says.

Celebrity guest appearances include the Hanson Brothers from the movie “Slap Shot” 6-9 p.m. Jan. 19, WWE Superstar Kurt Angle 2-4 p.m. Jan. 20, and on Jan. 21, Pittsburgh Steelers alum Jerome Bettis from noon-12:30 p.m., and Michael “Horny Mike” Henry from Count's Kustoms and History Channel's “Counting Cars” from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 21.

Henry is an airbrush artist at the hot rod and chopper customization and restoration shop in Las Vegas owned by Danny “Count” Koker, where he loves to put his trademark 3-D horns on everything from clothing and helmets to motorcycles and his signature 1955 green GMC school bus.

“I hornify everything,” he says. Before working on the TV show, “I was merely airbrushing T-shirts and license plates for tourists on Fremont Street in old Las Vegas. Then ‘Counting Cars' came about and that is a much better gig.”

The reality TV show takes place at the customizing shop where Henry says his boss Koker “always tries to push my creative limits” when a project comes into the shop, “and I don't have any limits. He has to bring me back a lot; I always like to go a little further than he does.”

World of Wheels also will feature award presentations for Car Owner of the Year and Car Builder of the Year, a motorcycle fashion show by Thunder Roads Magazine, Drag City USA presented by Keystone Raceway Park, a 60th birthday display for Chevrolet Corvette, “Beatlemania,” a display featuring Volkswagen Beetles; a pinball tournament, a Salute to Veterans, a pinball tournament, and more. Among the featured vehicles on display will be five cars from the 2017 movie, “The Fate of the Furious,” including a Subaru BRZ, '68 Dodge “Ice Charger,” '66 Corvette, '71 Plymouth GTX and SRT Dodge Demon.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.