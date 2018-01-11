Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Look skyward at Powdermill during 'Starry, Starry Night'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
This post is from a Facebook annoucement of an earlier stargazing event at Powdermill Nature Reserve. The next viewing of the night sky from the Rector site is set for Jan. 17.
As part of its monthly “Nature at Night” programming, Powdermill Nature Reserve will host a “Starry, Starry Night” stargazing event at 7 p.m. Jan. 17.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Rector site, which is the Carnegie Museum of Natural History's environmental research center, holds a family-friendly evening program the third Wednesday of each month, according to its website.

As it notes in the event description, some kinds of nature are best observed at dusk.

The program features a short talk in the nature center, followed by an outdoor exploration.

Clear winter nights can be perfect for tracking the sky's stars, and this event coincides with a new moon.

Area residents are invited to drive away from city lights and enjoy some breathtaking night sky views. But don't let the cold air take your breath away — be sure to bundle up for the outside portion.

Those attending are welcome to bring their own (already assembled) telescopes to the event.

Those planning to attend with a large group are asked to call ahead to ensure adequate seating.

Details: 724-593-6105 or carnegiemnh.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

