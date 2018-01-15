Nemacolin's WinterFest celebrates the frosty season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From nearly sunup to after sundown on Feb. 3, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort will hold its annual WinterFest, offering events for those who love the great outdoors even at its most chilly.

The schedule includes adventure sports, family fun activities and live entertainment.

Plans include:

• 8:30-10 a.m. - register for the funky slope style competitions;

• 11 a.m. - polar bear plunge. Those who dare to jump into the icy cold snow making pond will be rewarded with a free lift ticket for the day. Bathing suits and wacky outfits are encouraged;

• 11 a.m.-2 p.m. - sled dogs meet and greet at Mystic Mountain's yurt;

• 11 a.m.-4 p.m. - kids' snow activities, including building snowmen, painting snow angels, snow putting, giant lawn games and organized snowball fights; children too small for Wild Pete's Snow tubing can sled down a miniature version of the hill;

• 12 p.m. - funky slope style competition, $10 per event, medals awarded to top three finishers.

• 2 p.m. - funky relay race, $10 per person, pairs race up and down the slopes to compete various winter activities. Funky costumes encouraged;

• 4 p.m. - out cold race, $10 per person, race to the bottom of the hill as quickly as possible while trying not to spill a (included) mug of beer (for those 21 and up);

• 7-11 p.m. - snow melt party at Sundial Lodge with entertainment by Ferncliff Collective ;

• 7:45 p.m. - torchlight parade in memory of Timothy Umbel ;

• 8 p.m. fireworks display.

Details: 866-344-6957 or nemacolin.com.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.