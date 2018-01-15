Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Ohiopyle - and Friends - announce Winterfest activities

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
One of the most popular draws at the annual Ohiopyle Winterfest is the horse-drawn sleigh rides, which will be offered again this year. The festival celebrating winter and outdoor fun is scheduled for Feb. 3 at Ohiopyle State Park.
Ohiopyle State Park will again hold its popular Winterfest, scheduled for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 3.

Fans of cold weather and outdoor adventurers can enjoy a day of winter fun at the Sugarloaf sledding area, 124 Main St., Ohiopyle.

Visitors can try snowshoes and cross country skiing free of charge.

Bring your own sled for sledding on the big hill. Grab two friends and try the human sled dog race. Make your own snowflake catcher.

Don't miss the raft race down the big hill.

Horse drawn sleigh rides will be available at a cost of $5 for adults and $3 for those ages 4-12. Younger children ride free.

Co-sponsor Friends of Ohiopyle will offer a food concession.

Details: 724-329-8591 or facebook.com/Ohiopyle.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

