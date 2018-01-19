5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 19-21

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cabin fever settled in yet? We found a few offerings sure to get you out the door and into the city's fresh air.

Hot rides

It's an annual Pittsburgh winter tradition to escape to cold and check out some hot rides.

World on Wheels organizers expect more than 500 vehicles to be on display at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center Jan. 19-21.

Among the celebrity guests — Michael "Horny Mike" Henry from Count's Kustoms and History Channel's "Counting Cars" from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 21.

Henry is an airbrush artist at the hot rod and chopper customization and restoration shop in Las Vegas owned by Danny "Count" Koker, where he loves to put his trademark 3-D horns on everything from clothing and helmets to motorcycles and his signature 1955 green GMC school bus.

Details: autorama.com/attend/pittsburgh

'Word Cellar'

Experience an intimate evening of readings with exceptional writers — the first in a series of readings, co-curated by Pat Hart and Marc Nieson of the Free Association Reading Series. This event will be downstairs in City of Asylum's Alphabet City "word cellar," 40 W. North Ave.

Featured writers include Sheryl St. Germain, Michael Graybrook, Shannon Reed and Geeta Kothari. The Jan. 21 event starts at 5 p.m.

Details: alphabetcity.org

Warm those tootsies Dig out your most moth-eaten old sweaters and transform them into cozy feet-warming slippers. Society for Contemporary Craft offers up the perfect use for that sweater that shrunk in the wash or collected a few moth holes. On Jan. 19, local seamstress Lauren Sims will be on hand to provide sweater-surgery strategy, sewing savvy and super-sharp scissors. A small sweater stash will be provided, but we'll have more fun if you bring your own from home (or the thrift store). Oh, and sweater sleeves make great leg-warmers too. No sewing experience necessary. Sewing machines and hand-sewing needles provided. Details: 412-261-7003 Keith Randolph Smith Shines with humanity A missing gay teenager, a small town detective and the community who help him uncover the truth is the story "The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey" will tell in Pittsburgh's City Theatre 's one-man drama, being staged Jan. 20-Feb. 18. Written by James Lecesne, actor, author, screenwriter and LGBT rights activist, the play stars Keith Randolph Smith as detective Chuck DeSantis, who recalls for the audience Leonard Pelkey's disappearance. Details: 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org Magical ice fantasy Cirque du Soleil latest offering adds a new dimension to the Montreal, Canada-based artistic company's repertoire. "Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience," is its first acrobatic show that is performed entirely on ice. The Jan. 21 show at PPG Paints Arena, focuses on lead character Crystal, primarily portrayed by Canadian performer Nobahar Dadui, who falls through the ice on a frozen lake and explores a new world of her imagination that leads her to find confidence, liberation and empowerment. Daniel Fortin, executive director, creation, for the show, says that, "'Crystal' breaks the codes of the traditional ice show by creating a unique form of entertainment. To reach this objective, we brought together the best experts in their respective worlds. With this new show, the audience will discover the infinite possibilities that ice adds to the prowess of circus arts." Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com