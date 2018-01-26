Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
It's nice out, so head to tonight's Gallery Crawl in Pittsburgh

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
Filmmakers of Tommorow youth screening will be held at the Harris Theater during the Jan. 26 Gallery Crawl in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
After dark, DJ SMI will take visitors to the Jan. 26 Gallery Crawl on a global musical trip in the Passport After Party.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
The Long Run, guest curated by Brandon Boan, features the art of Paul Mullins, Jason Lacroix, Emilie Stark-Menneg, Jenson Leonard, Surya Gled, Thad Kellstadt and Devan Shimoyama at SPACE Gallery during the Jan. 26 Gallery Crawl in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
'The Dynamics of Gender' explores how the gendered body is expressed, represented, and reinforced in traditional sub-Saharan African art at the August Wilson Center, part of the Jan. 26 Gallery Crawl.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Three audiovisual installations explore the aesthetics of data sets representing star formations, synaesthesia, and the economy in this exhibit at the Wood Street Galleries.
woodstreetgalleries.org
Cleveland vocalist Chantae Cann brings her jazz/soul performance to the August Wilson Center Jan. 26 as part of the Gallery Crawl's 'Wall of Sound Series.'
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Even though Pittsburgh's first Gallery Crawl of 2018 is in the heart of winter, those who head to the Cultural District on Friday could be in luck with warmer than normal weather.

The daytime forecast calls for a sunny high of 53 and a low that night of 37.

But even if it's rainy or cold, there's still plenty of free indoor activities between 5:30 and 10 p.m. at more than 20 locations. The art happenings include live music, film screenings and art exhibits, according to the Trust's website.

A Night Market, which is Market Square during the warmer months, will be at Brightside Academy, 925 Liberty Ave.

The Crawl covers a 14-block section of galleries, stages, storefronts and other public spaces where art work, film screenings, hands-on activities and more await audiences. Details: 412-456-6666 or crawl.trustarts.org

The Wood Street Galleries is showing three new media works by international artists Ryoichi Kurokawa and Novi_Sad.

Visitors also will have an opportunity to see one of the last exhibits of the contemporary paintings of “The Long Run” at SPACE Gallery , as well as “On Looking” and “White Noise” at 707 and 709 Galleries, all three of which will close on Jan. 28.

A “Filmmakers of Tomorrow” youth screening, featuring a 30-minute reel of shorts created by young Pittsburgh media makers, will screen at the Harris Theater from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

“The Gallery Crawl plays an important role in our annual programming because for one night local, national and international artists and works share the downtown spotlight. It's a joy to work with our community partners in this unique and inclusive quarterly event,” says Sarah Gilmer, Trust program manager, strategic partnership and community engagement, in a release.

For more details on the Gallery Crawl, check out our sister publication, Upgruv.com .

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

