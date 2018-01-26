It's nice out, so head to tonight's Gallery Crawl in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Even though Pittsburgh's first Gallery Crawl of 2018 is in the heart of winter, those who head to the Cultural District on Friday could be in luck with warmer than normal weather.

The daytime forecast calls for a sunny high of 53 and a low that night of 37.

But even if it's rainy or cold, there's still plenty of free indoor activities between 5:30 and 10 p.m. at more than 20 locations. The art happenings include live music, film screenings and art exhibits, according to the Trust's website.

A Night Market, which is Market Square during the warmer months, will be at Brightside Academy, 925 Liberty Ave.

The Crawl covers a 14-block section of galleries, stages, storefronts and other public spaces where art work, film screenings, hands-on activities and more await audiences. Details: 412-456-6666 or crawl.trustarts.org

The Wood Street Galleries is showing three new media works by international artists Ryoichi Kurokawa and Novi_Sad.

Visitors also will have an opportunity to see one of the last exhibits of the contemporary paintings of “The Long Run” at SPACE Gallery , as well as “On Looking” and “White Noise” at 707 and 709 Galleries, all three of which will close on Jan. 28.

A “Filmmakers of Tomorrow” youth screening, featuring a 30-minute reel of shorts created by young Pittsburgh media makers, will screen at the Harris Theater from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

“The Gallery Crawl plays an important role in our annual programming because for one night local, national and international artists and works share the downtown spotlight. It's a joy to work with our community partners in this unique and inclusive quarterly event,” says Sarah Gilmer, Trust program manager, strategic partnership and community engagement, in a release.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.