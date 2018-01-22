Pittsburgh Musical Theater hosts 'Rockin West End' open house

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Musical Theater will host an open house from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at its Gargaro Theater, 327 S. Main St., in the city's West End.

A New Rockin' West End Series will begin next month, with "We Will Rock You" scheduled Feb. 1-11 and "Evil Dead: The Musical" (adults only) planned for Feb. 2-10.

Theater officials hope to make attending professional musicals more accessible and affordable, and offer programming in a small, more intimate theater where theatrical instruction, community meeting space and other stage productions will continue.

PMT subscribers, patrons and the public are invited to attend and get a sneak peek at a rehearsal, as well as check out the space, parking availability and seating for the new shows.

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery is co-sponsor of the Rockin' West End Series and will offer tastings at the open house.

Tickets to both musicals will be sold as well.

Details: 412-539-0900 or pittsburghmusicals.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.