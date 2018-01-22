Teens hope to help 'lost boys - and girls'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two local Stage Right students are seeking contributions of food and clothing for the needy during local performances, and hope to encourage others to give back as well.

Maya Bhatnagar, 17, of Greensburg, and Ceci Petrush, 17, of Murrysville, will conduct the drives during upcoming productions of "Disney's Peter Pan Jr." at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center and the Lamp Theatre in Irwin.

"The thing about kids who take part in the arts is that they are generally also the kinds of kids who are incredibly smart and engaged in the world around them. These two girls are prime examples. Maya and Ceci are just as passionate about social issues as they are the arts. They live lives of respect, passion and, most importantly, compassion. It has been our great pleasure to have them as part of the Stage Right family for over 10 years now. Bravo, ladies," artistic director Tony Marino says in a release.

Bhatnagar, a Hempfield High School senior, is marking her 10th year seeking nonperishable food items and monetary donations for the Westmoreland County Food Bank in lieu of birthday presents.

"I think it's important to make a difference, and the best way to do that is to start at home. I started the food drive because I am fortunate enough to have everything I need. I realized that having a food drive on my birthday offered me the opportunity to collect food year after year," she says in the release.

Last year she expanded her collection to include Stage Right's production of "Lion King Jr."

"Opening up the food drive to the show increased the amount of donations, and hopefully it can encourage young audience members to give back to the community as well," Bhatnagar says.

She is one of the performers playing Tiger Lily/ensemble in this production.

Petrush is collecting new or gently worn coats, hats, gloves and scarves during the show's run at the Lamp Theater, where she will be among the performers playing Peter Pan/ensemble.

"As Miss Laurel Highlands' Outstanding Teen (2018), I have organized this winter clothing drive with hopes of promoting my platform, 'Refashioning Lives,' where I advocate for and support the donation of toiletries and clothing for those in need," Petrush says.

Donors at each venue will be entered into a raffle to win two tickets to an upcoming Stage Right production.

"Peter Pan Jr." opens 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and runs 2 p.m. Jan. 27-28 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. The production moves to the Lamp Theater for 7 p.m. Feb. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Feb. 11 shows.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students.

Details: 724-832-7464 (Stage Right), 724-836-8000 (GGCC) or thepalacetheatre.org, or 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.