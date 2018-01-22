Laurel Ballet classes and performances will 'not change,' director says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The show(s) will go on for Laurel Ballet , artistic director Eleanor Viecelli Tornblom says, despite a sudden resignation by one partner, her daughter, Judy Rae Tubbs.

An email to the Tribune-Review on Jan. 22 disclosed Tubbs' intentions to immediately step down and resign, a move Tornblom confirmed.

"It's personal," she says of her daughter's decision.

Tubbs served as the Greensburg school's resident choreographer and teacher.

"I am hunting a master teacher. ... I want to raise the standard. Nothing will change. No one is irreplaceable," Tornblom says.

Her partnership with her other daughter, company manager and teacher Joy Uschak, continues, she says.

Classes will continue, as well as the ballet's annual production of "The Nutcracker" and two spring performances, according to Tornblom, 80.

A Feb. 15 student choreography showcase will go on as planned at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin, she adds.

Her daughter stepped down after the most recent performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg, Tornblom says.

"She made it permanent over the weekend," she says.

On Jan. 22, the school's website still listed Tubbs as resident choreographer, teacher, and includes her professional biography, adding that she "takes great pride in her students and their accomplishments."

Efforts to reach Tubbs and several students' parents for comment were unsuccessful.

