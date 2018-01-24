Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
'This Is Us' inspired to-die-for slow cooker recipes

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
Milo Ventimiglia arrives for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center on January 21, 2018, in Los Angeles, California.
AFP/Getty Images
Milo Ventimiglia arrives for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center on January 21, 2018, in Los Angeles, California.



Of all the ways to die, "This Is Us" creators apparently found a unique demise for Jack Pearson — a finicky crock pot.

Tuesday's episode finally revealed that family patriarch Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia, likely died in a house fire sparked by a faulty slow cooker on Super Bowl Sunday. More will be divulged in an episode to be aired after the big game on Feb. 4.

Given the fictitious Pearsons' ties to Pittsburgh and love of all things Steelers, here are some to-die-for slow cooker recipes for a Western Pennsylvania palate:

• Potluck Pierogies With Sauteed Onions and Butter

Kielbasa and Sauerkraut with Beer & Brown Sugar

Beer Brats by Johnsonville

With Iron City, Stoney's or your favorite from a local microbrewery, of course.

• Pittsburgh Ham Barbecue

Chipped ham, clearly, and maybe some Islay's barbecue sauce to keep it simple.

Italian Sausage , Peppers and Onions

Uncle Charley's comes to mind as the sausage of choice along with bottled sauce from DelGrosso's (out of Altoona) or Jeannette's DeLallo Italian Marketplace — on Mancini sausage rolls, of course.

