'This Is Us' inspired to-die-for slow cooker recipes
Updated 22 hours ago
Of all the ways to die, "This Is Us" creators apparently found a unique demise for Jack Pearson — a finicky crock pot.
Tuesday's episode finally revealed that family patriarch Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia, likely died in a house fire sparked by a faulty slow cooker on Super Bowl Sunday. More will be divulged in an episode to be aired after the big game on Feb. 4.
Given the fictitious Pearsons' ties to Pittsburgh and love of all things Steelers, here are some to-die-for slow cooker recipes for a Western Pennsylvania palate:
• Potluck Pierogies With Sauteed Onions and Butter
• Kielbasa and Sauerkraut with Beer & Brown Sugar
• Beer Brats by Johnsonville
With Iron City, Stoney's or your favorite from a local microbrewery, of course.
• Pittsburgh Ham Barbecue
Chipped ham, clearly, and maybe some Islay's barbecue sauce to keep it simple.
• Italian Sausage , Peppers and Onions
Uncle Charley's comes to mind as the sausage of choice along with bottled sauce from DelGrosso's (out of Altoona) or Jeannette's DeLallo Italian Marketplace — on Mancini sausage rolls, of course.