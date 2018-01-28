Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh Symphony wins 2 Grammys for Shostakovich recording

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 8:18 p.m.

The majority of the Grammy Awards were handed out before tonight's live show on CBS, including two for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

The symphony's recording of "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio" won two awards: best engineered album, classical, for Mark Donohue, and best orchestral performance for music director Manfred Honeck and the symphony.

The recording, which was made in 2013 but not released until August 2017, is the seventh in the Pittsburgh Live! series of releases from Reference Recordings.

In naming the recording one of the 10 best of 2017, Forbes magazine said: "(Manfred Honeck) interprets — he even anthropomorphizes the music. It works! The music comes alive in uncanny ways. … Honeck's profound empathizing with the music ... denotes a passionate, detail-happy, and deeply caring performance. Honeck lets the orchestra rip, cry, shriek — but he tends at least equally carefully, tenderly to the extensive piano and pianissimo passages. The sound of the orchestra, dark and burnished while perfectly capable of piercing anguish, and the superb recording quality (never dry, still detailed, warm but without hints of artificial beauty) make this a wholly absorbing listening experience."

The Pittsburgh Symphony has only one other Grammy — in 1992 for its Sony recording with cellist Yo-Yo Ma, conducted by Lorin Maazel, of music by Sergei Prokofiev and Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

It was nominated in 2014 and 2015 for best orchestral performance.

