Pittsburgh's Code Orange loses out to Mastodon for metal Grammy

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 8:36 p.m.
Pittsburgh-based metal band Code Orange had a breakthrough year in 2017, but won't be capping it with the band's first Grammy Award.

The group, which formed at Pittsburgh's Creative and Performing Arts school, was nominated for best metal performance for “Forever,” the title track from its most recent album. But on Sunday night the award went to veteran group Mastodon for “Sultan's Curse.”

Rolling Stone named “Forever” one of the 50 best albums of 2017, writing that the band “delivers state-of-the-art heaviness.”

The band's members are Jami Morgan, Eric Balderose, Reba Meyers, Joe Goldman and Dominic Landolina. For more about the Code Orange, see here .

