Kevin Hart's 'Irresponsible' tour adds PPG Paints Arena date

Kevin Hart has added more than 100 new dates to his “The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour,” including a Nov. 23 stop at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale at noon Jan. 31 at livenation.com .

The tour's new leg kicks off March 23 in Baltimore and includes cities across the U.S. and the world, wrapping up Dec. 13 in Singapore.

Hart's last multi-city domestic and international comedy tour, “What Now,” made him the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, selling more than 50,000 tickets in one show at Lincoln Financial Field in his native Philadelphia.

In 2017, Hart's memoir, “I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons,” debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list and remained on the list for 10 consecutive weeks. Last year, Hart also voiced a title character in “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” and appeared in the Sony reboot of “Jumanji” with Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Hart's next feature film will be “Night School” for Universal, which he co-wrote, produced and stars in. The comedy follows a group of misfits forced to attend adult classes in a long-shot chance to pass the GED exam.

