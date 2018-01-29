Library hosts Valentine's lunch, film starring Prince Harry's bride-to-be

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
Meghan Markle stars in 'Dater's Handbook' with Kristoffer Polaha (right) and Jonathan Scarfe.
Meghan Markle stars in 'Dater's Handbook' with Kristoffer Polaha (right) and Jonathan Scarfe.

The Mt. Pleasant Public Library is planning a winter afternoon's entertainment to celebrate Valentine's Day, with a “Library, Lunch, Love” event at noon Feb. 9.

For a $5 donation, guests can enjoy comfort food and a popular Valentine's Hallmark movie on a day the library is otherwise closed. This year's film is “Dater's Handbook,” featuring American actress Meghan Markle, who will become a royal bride in May when she weds England's Prince Harry.

Armstrong cable/internet company is sponsoring the event and will provide door prizes, movie, pizza and pasta. Volunteers will provide punch and pastries. Those attending will receive on-demand coupons and are eligible for door prizes. Proceeds benefit the library.

Advance registration is required.

Details: 724-547-3850 or email mountpleasant@WLNonline.org.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

