Library hosts Valentine's lunch, film starring Prince Harry's bride-to-be
Updated 3 hours ago
The Mt. Pleasant Public Library is planning a winter afternoon's entertainment to celebrate Valentine's Day, with a “Library, Lunch, Love” event at noon Feb. 9.
For a $5 donation, guests can enjoy comfort food and a popular Valentine's Hallmark movie on a day the library is otherwise closed. This year's film is “Dater's Handbook,” featuring American actress Meghan Markle, who will become a royal bride in May when she weds England's Prince Harry.
Armstrong cable/internet company is sponsoring the event and will provide door prizes, movie, pizza and pasta. Volunteers will provide punch and pastries. Those attending will receive on-demand coupons and are eligible for door prizes. Proceeds benefit the library.
Advance registration is required.
Details: 724-547-3850 or email mountpleasant@WLNonline.org.
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.