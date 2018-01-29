Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Ligonier Valley Writers hosts workshop for essays on 'guiding beliefs'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
Broadcast reporter Edward R. Murrow, who worked for CBS more than 60 years ago, hosted the radio series 'This I Believe' in the 1950s. The program will serve as a model for a Feb. 18 Ligonier Valley Writers workshop.
Ligonier Valley Writers will host a writing workshop for those interested in exploring their guiding beliefs and writing an essay about them from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at St. Michael's of the Valley Church in Rector.

No experience is necessary, according to a release, just a desire to explore one's beliefs and record them.

In the 1950s, broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow's "This I Believe" series for CBS radio challenged Americans to write personal essays expressing their core beliefs. A similar program ran on NPR for four years, ending in 2009.

Jim Busch, Ligonier Valley Writers president and recently retired from the newspaper industry, will assist participants in recalling defining moments in their lives. They will identify their most important beliefs and turn that newly gained self-knowledge into personal essays, which volunteers will read aloud.

Busch, of White Oak, has written columns for numerous local publications and given talks around the country on subjects ranging from creativity to sales skills, according to the release.

The event is free to Ligonier Valley Writers members, $5 to nonmembers.

Details: LVWonline.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

