Monopoly encourages dirty play with Cheaters Edition

Who among us hasn't cheated at Monopoly?

Maybe “forgetting” to pay someone rent, or moving your shoe an extra space.

Well, if that's you, you're in luck: A special Cheaters Edition of the classic board game, due out this fall, actually encourages playing dirty.

INSIDER talked with Hasbro senior vice president Jonathan Berkowitz, who said the company is merely taking advantage of something a lot of players already are doing.

“A recent study conducted by Hasbro revealed that nearly half of game players attempt to cheat during Monopoly games, so in 2018, we decided it was time to give fans what they've been craving all along — a Monopoly game that actually encourages cheating,” Berkowitz said.

The game objective is still the same — be the player with the most money — but the Cheaters Edition appears to make that harder to do. According to INSIDER, players will be tasked with trying to get away with cheating as often as they can.

“We've finally decided to embrace our less-than-honest fans by encouraging them to partake in those iconic (yet sometimes unspoken) Monopoly moments that occur during family game nights,” Berkowitz said. “We're excited to see what fans can get away with and how they'll react to the new sneaky twists in the game.”

Along with the regular Community Chest and Chance cards, there will be 15 cheat cards. Those cards ask players to complete various tasks:

• Stealing money from the bank

• Putting a hotel on one of your properties

• Taking a hotel off an opponent's property

• Moving another person's token

• Slipping yourself an extra $100 when you pass Go

• Shorting another player in rent

If you don't get caught, you are rewarded. Of course, if you get caught, you are punished. One of the punishments has a player literally handcuffed to the game board (handcuff included).

But how can you cheat the Banker? Easy.

“For the first time in Monopoly history, there is no designated Banker,” Berkowitz told INSIDER. “Players are in control of the Bank on their turn, and pass it to the next player when their turn is over, making it easier to pull of ‘cheats' such as a the Bank Heist.”

The game will be priced at $19.99 and available in the fall.