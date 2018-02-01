Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No Super Bowl party is complete without a table full of touchdown snacks. Which foods are a must for your spirited celebration?

Buffalo chicken dip was the No. 1 most-googled Super Bowl food in Pennsylvania leading up to last year's game, according to Google Trends.

“People want finger foods during the Super Bowl so that there's no need to sit down in a dining room and miss any of the game,” said Michael Strauss, co-owner of Taproom on 19th and owner and executive chef at recently opened Mike's BBQ, both in Philadelphia.

Strauss provided us with his rendition of Buffalo chicken dip, which includes a special secret ingredient — thinly sliced pepperoni to add an extra-crunchy punch on top.

“I'm a fan of anything you stick a nacho chip in, and I believe most people feel the same,” said Strauss.

Mike's Buffalo Chicken Dip

15 servings

8 ounces room temperature cream cheese

1 boneless chicken breast, cooked and shredded

1⁄ 2 cup Buffalo sauce (see below)

1 cup smoked Gouda cheese

1⁄ 2 cup blue cheese dressing

1⁄ 4 cup crumbled blue cheese

1⁄ 4 cup scallions diced small

6 very thin slices of pepperoni (the thinner, the better)

Tortilla chips, for serving

For the Buffalo sauce:

2⁄ 3 cup hot sauce, such as Frank's RedHot

1⁄ 2 cup cold unsalted butter

1½ tablespoon white vinegar

1⁄ 4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1⁄ 4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1⁄ 8 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 F. To make the Buffalo sauce: In a medium pot, mix all the ingredients together. Heat slowly over medium heat, stirring continuously for 10-15 minutes. The sauce should form a creamy consistency without coming to a boil.

To make the dip: In a large bowl, mix the first five ingredients. Transfer to a one-quart casserole dish. Top with the crumbled blue cheese followed by the very thin slices of pepperoni.

Bake at 350 until dip is bubbly. Garnish with scallions and serve with tortilla chips.