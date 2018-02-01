#MeToo founder Tarana Burke speaks at Shadyside event
Updated 17 hours ago
Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, will speak at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Calvary Episcopal Church in Shadyside in a program presented by Public Source .
The #MeToo campaign has provided a platform for those who have survived sexual assault and sexual harassment to share their stories.
Time magazine named #MeToo "silence breakers" as person of the year in 2017.
Don't forget! Get your tickets to see Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, before they run out! https://t.co/LVk9JJt3tA— PublicSource (@PublicSourcePA) January 28, 2018
Burke, a senior director of programs at Brooklyn-based Girls for Gender Equity, has worked for more than 25 years to promote social justice and help young women of color who have experienced sexual abuse and assault, according to a news release.
Details: www.eventbrite.com
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.