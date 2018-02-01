MeToo founder Tarana Burke speaks at Shadyside event

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
#MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke will speak Feb. 6 at the Calvary Episcopal Church in Shadyside.
#MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke will speak Feb. 6 at the Calvary Episcopal Church in Shadyside.

Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, will speak at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Calvary Episcopal Church in Shadyside in a program presented by Public Source .

The #MeToo campaign has provided a platform for those who have survived sexual assault and sexual harassment to share their stories.

Time magazine named #MeToo "silence breakers" as person of the year in 2017.

Burke, a senior director of programs at Brooklyn-based Girls for Gender Equity, has worked for more than 25 years to promote social justice and help young women of color who have experienced sexual abuse and assault, according to a news release.

