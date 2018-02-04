Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Artist prefers small scale's intimacy

Rex Rutkoski | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Upper Burrell artist Lauren Scavo in her studio.
Upper Burrell artist Lauren Scavo in her studio.
Upper Burrell artist Lauren Scavo in her studio.
Upper Burrell artist Lauren Scavo in her studio.
Laura Scavo's drawing of the Hoodlebug trail in Indiana, Pa., is entitled 'Forest.' ​
Laura Scavo's drawing of the Hoodlebug trail in Indiana, Pa., is entitled 'Forest.' ​
Lauren Scavo's drawing from IUP campus is entitled 'Sidewalk and Guardrail.'
Lauren Scavo's drawing from IUP campus is entitled 'Sidewalk and Guardrail.'

Updated 11 hours ago

Lauren Scavo's shyness as a young girl opened her eyes to the world of art.

“I gravitated toward art because it was a way that I could express myself and stand out a little bit without necessarily drawing attention to myself,” she explains.

Now the award-winning Upper Burrell native, 24, studying art at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, is well on her way to making it her career. Her latest solo exhibition, “Place and Perception,” under way daily through March 2, is her debut at Penn State, New Kensington's gallery.

Her 24 charcoal drawings of scenes from throughout Western Pennsylvania, including New Kensington and Lower Burrell, invite the viewer to acknowledge the understated beauty that the state's landscapes offer.

She works on a small scale because she believes that it gives the pieces a kind of personal intimacy that would be lost in a larger work.

“I don't necessarily want people to look at my art and only see my perspective, but to look at it and become aware of their own, to experience something familiar in a new and unexpected way,” she says.

Tina Sluss, gallery coordinator, says she is fascinated by the photorealism Scavo captures in the details of each piece. “We have not had a complete show of charcoal drawings in the gallery for some time and I wanted to let the community explore this medium in more detail,” she says.

As Scavo spotlights the relationship between humanity and the environment, she loves drawing attention to areas of space that a person might ordinarily overlook, particularly places where human-made structures can be seen interacting with the natural environment, such as the bases of abandoned buildings and overgrown fences.

“The landscape is very personal to me and I have a strong emotional attachment to it that I think comes through in the work,” she adds. “I want my viewers to have a meaningful experience with the landscape as they view each work. I am seeking to create an atmosphere of contemplation and introspection.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me