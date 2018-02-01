Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
More A and E

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Julia Erickson to give farewell performance in October

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Cooper Verona (Dracula), and Julia Erickson in Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's 'Dracula.'
Duane Rieder
Cooper Verona (Dracula), and Julia Erickson in Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's 'Dracula.'
Julia Erickson as Odile in 'Swan Lake' by Sonja Sweterlitsch
Box Heart Gallery
Julia Erickson as Odile in 'Swan Lake' by Sonja Sweterlitsch
Dancers Julia Erickson and Alejandro Diaz in 'Serenade,' part of Pittsburgh Ballet Theater's 'Unspoken.' Credit: Aimee DiAndrea
Dancers Julia Erickson and Alejandro Diaz in 'Serenade,' part of Pittsburgh Ballet Theater's 'Unspoken.' Credit: Aimee DiAndrea

Updated 17 hours ago

Julia Erickson, one of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's longest-tenured principal dancers, has announced her plans to end her 17-year career following the company's 2018-19 season opener in October.

Fans can still see Erickson dance one of her signature roles, Odette/Odile in "Swan Lake," Feb. 16-25 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh at the 8 p.m. performance Feb. 23. She is also premiering original choreography in "New Works" program March 16-25 at the August Wilson Center in Pittsburgh as well as preparing for the lead singing role of Anita in "West Side Story Suite," part of the ballet's Jerome Robbins and Leonard Bernstein celebration May 4-6 at the Benedum Center.

The date of her fall farewell performance will be announced in early October.

Erickson joined the ballet in 2001, advanced to soloist in 2004 and was promoted to principal in 2009. She has spent the majority of her nearly 20 years as a professional dancer in Pittsburgh. After her final performance, she plans to branch out to the Joyce Theater in New York City with Barak Ballet.

Erickson is a smart, charismatic dancer, with versatility and dramatic range that set her apart on stage, says Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre artistic director Terrence S. Orr. She brings a special presence to every role and has gathered an immense following over her years with the ballet.

"I have treasured my time at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre," says Erickson in a news release. "The rich and rewarding personal and professional relationships I have developed will be with me forever. In this spirit I will relish my last months here with the company in the rehearsal studio and on the Benedum Center stage more than ever. As bittersweet as my departure is, I will remain connected to all of the people in the community who mean so much to me as I branch out and engage in new opportunities. I am excited to see where this new direction takes me, while knowing that I am forever better because of my time with this organization. I love PBT and I love you Pittsburgh."

Details: pbt.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me