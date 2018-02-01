Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
'Love' will fill the walls at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Art work of all kinds, including jewelry, will be on display at the 'Art of Love' exhibit at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center through Feb. 28.

The Greensburg Garden and Civic Center will host the “Art of Love” exhibit Feb. 3-28, with more than 35 local artists showcasing their love-themed art work, according to a news release.

Contributors come from Greensburg, Latrobe, Jeannette, Connellsville and Pittsburgh, with some exhibiting their art for the first time.

Techniques include watercolor, acrylic, oil painting, graphite sketching, wood burning, mixed media and 3-D pieces, along with jewelry creations, exploring love in all of its forms, from dark to light.

Show organizer and curator Moira Richarsdon, an artist in the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Incubator for the Arts program, will host an artists' reception 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

Free and open to the public, the event also will feature music by local jazz ensemble The Moment.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

