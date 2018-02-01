'Love' will fill the walls at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center
The Greensburg Garden and Civic Center will host the “Art of Love” exhibit Feb. 3-28, with more than 35 local artists showcasing their love-themed art work, according to a news release.
Contributors come from Greensburg, Latrobe, Jeannette, Connellsville and Pittsburgh, with some exhibiting their art for the first time.
Techniques include watercolor, acrylic, oil painting, graphite sketching, wood burning, mixed media and 3-D pieces, along with jewelry creations, exploring love in all of its forms, from dark to light.
Show organizer and curator Moira Richarsdon, an artist in the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Incubator for the Arts program, will host an artists' reception 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Free and open to the public, the event also will feature music by local jazz ensemble The Moment.
