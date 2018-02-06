Entertainment planner: Feb. 8-21
FEB. 8
Chris Young, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
“Musical Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Antony Hamilton: Multiple Choice Dance/Machine, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
FEB. 9
Bodiography's “Doors and Windows,” Feb. 9-10, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh, 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Cirque D'Or, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Beethoven's Fifth,” Feb. 9-11, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Monster Jam, Feb. 9-11, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Steel City Kitties, Feb. 9-11, Monroeville Convention Center. steelcitykitties.com
Joel McHale, Feb. 9-10, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com
FEB. 10
Heartbreakers Ball, Peter B's, Sarver. 724-353-2677 or peterbsonline.com
Giant Eagle Kidapalooza Family Festival, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. Details on Facebook
Phipps Conservatory's Tropical Forest Cuba opens, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org
FEB. 11
G3 2018 — Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Phil Collen, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
FEB. 12
Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley, “Broadway's Golden Couple” Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Trey Anastasio, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Five for Fighting, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
FEB. 13
Marillion, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
FEB. 14
VALENTINE'S DAY
Eric Roberson, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
The Spinners with the Marcels, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Chuck Blasko & the Vogues, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Jeff Dunham, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
FEB. 15
“WellRed: from Dixie with Love,” Feb. 15-17, Pittsburgh Improv, Waterfront, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com
FEB. 16
Chinese New Year
Pittsburgh Symphony Pops “From Swing to Rock,” Feb. 16-18, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's “Swan Lake,” Feb. 16-25, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pbt.org
Winter Jam, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Pittsburgh Auto Show, Feb. 16-19, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pittautoshow.com
Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show, Feb. 16-18, Monroeville Convention Center. sportandtravel.com
FEB. 17
“Diavolo | Architecture in Motion,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Pittsburgh Opera's “Ashes & Snow,” Feb. 17-25, opera headquarters, Strip District. pittsburghopera.org
“The Pigeon Comes to Pittsburgh: A Mo Willems Exhibit,” opens Feb. 17, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. pittsburghkids.org
Westmoreland Symphony's “Keys to the Heart,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
Six Appeal Vocal Band, Hillman Center, Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel. thehillman.org
FEB. 18
Masters of Illusion, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Tyler the Creator, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Side. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
FEB. 19
President's Day