Live updates: Hazardous conditions as winter storm blasts region with snow, ice
Entertainment planner: Feb. 8-21

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
The wonder and humor of Mo Willems' books will be on display when 'The Pigeon Comes to Pittsburgh: A Mo Willems Exhibit,' opens at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on Feb. 17.
The wonder and humor of Mo Willems' books will be on display when 'The Pigeon Comes to Pittsburgh: A Mo Willems Exhibit,' opens at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on Feb. 17.
FEB. 8

Chris Young, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

“Musical Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Antony Hamilton: Multiple Choice Dance/Machine, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

FEB. 9

Bodiography's “Doors and Windows,” Feb. 9-10, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh, 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Cirque D'Or, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Beethoven's Fifth,” Feb. 9-11, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Monster Jam, Feb. 9-11, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Steel City Kitties, Feb. 9-11, Monroeville Convention Center. steelcitykitties.com

Joel McHale, Feb. 9-10, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com

FEB. 10

Heartbreakers Ball, Peter B's, Sarver. 724-353-2677 or peterbsonline.com

Giant Eagle Kidapalooza Family Festival, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. Details on Facebook

Phipps Conservatory's Tropical Forest Cuba opens, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

FEB. 11

G3 2018 — Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Phil Collen, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

FEB. 12

Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley, “Broadway's Golden Couple” Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Trey Anastasio, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Five for Fighting, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

FEB. 13

Marillion, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

FEB. 14

VALENTINE'S DAY

Eric Roberson, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

The Spinners with the Marcels, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Chuck Blasko & the Vogues, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Jeff Dunham, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

FEB. 15

“WellRed: from Dixie with Love,” Feb. 15-17, Pittsburgh Improv, Waterfront, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com

FEB. 16

Chinese New Year

Pittsburgh Symphony Pops “From Swing to Rock,” Feb. 16-18, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's “Swan Lake,” Feb. 16-25, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pbt.org

Winter Jam, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Pittsburgh Auto Show, Feb. 16-19, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pittautoshow.com

Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show, Feb. 16-18, Monroeville Convention Center. sportandtravel.com

FEB. 17

“Diavolo | Architecture in Motion,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Pittsburgh Opera's “Ashes & Snow,” Feb. 17-25, opera headquarters, Strip District. pittsburghopera.org

“The Pigeon Comes to Pittsburgh: A Mo Willems Exhibit,” opens Feb. 17, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. pittsburghkids.org

Westmoreland Symphony's “Keys to the Heart,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org

Six Appeal Vocal Band, Hillman Center, Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel. thehillman.org

FEB. 18

Masters of Illusion, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Tyler the Creator, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Side. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

FEB. 19

President's Day

