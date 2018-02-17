Word of Life Church praise band is all about glorifying God, not putting on a show

Nathan Walters essentially grew up at Word of Life Church in Hempfield, which was founded in 1986 by his father (and head pastor) Tom Walters. The younger Walters was active from an early age in the church's music ministry and gradually assumed the role of worship leader, which involves leading the praise team. He supplies lead vocals and plays guitar and drums for the six-to-seven-member band.

The group plays contemporary Christian music, backed by lights, videos and a haze machine; but Walters says they never lose sight of the purpose that has them up on stage.

Walters lives in Latrobe with his wife Ali and 4-year-old son Milo. They're expecting a new baby in May.

Question: How do you balance the performance and worship aspects of the music you play?

Answer: What we really stress here is that what happens up there isn't just a performance, it's a byproduct of your worship life off the stage. If you're not a worshipper off the stage, you can't put on a front up there. People can pick it out in a heartbeat if you're not authentic. I like to jump around and have a good time with it, that's just my personality. It's me. I'm not putting on a show.

Q: But there is that performance aspect to it.

A: The performance element is there, because the music is an outreach to connect with people. People say, oh, I don't want to go to church – it's dumb, it's boring. But then they walk in and they say, this isn't dumb, this isn't boring, it's really pretty cool.

It's all God's idea anyway, we're just using it. God gave somebody that idea for those lights, that sound, that haze machine, the electric guitars and everything else, and I think you can use it with wisdom. Those are all tools. They're not necessities, they're just tools to bless people and to preach the gospel in creative ways.

Q: How do you choose the songs you play?

A: Our band has specific gifts and talents. We're really good at certain things, so we try to stay inside that lane, to use our gifts and talents to their maximum capacity. You also have to be aware of your congregation, the people you're playing to. There are songs that I love personally but that I know wouldn't be a good fit for our congregation as a whole.

A lot of prayer goes into it. I really look at lyrical content. Just because it's labeled a "Christian song" I want to make sure it's hitting the truth portion of worship. The Bible says we need to worship in spirit and in truth, so you really need to have that.

Q: But it still needs to be appealling to your listeners?

A: If you look at it from the natural side, it's gotta be catchy. But just because it's catchy doesn't mean that we'll pick it. It has to be authentic. We're not here to play church or to put on a concert. The whole purpose is to glorify and magnify God.

What have people seen when they leave here on a Sunday morning or a Wednesday night? Did they just see a really cool band? Did they see a good show? And there's nothing wrong with that, but there's a deeper connection that has to be there. Are people seeing the heart of God? Did they feel loved? Accepted? Is their identity in Jesus being strengthened?

We're here to connect to the heart of God as a congregation.

Q: What does the music you play mean to you?

A: You don't hear about music in hell, you hear about music in heaven because it's a God thing. It's beautiful, it's glorious. There's just something that music can do that other avenues of life can't.

Music is such an amazing way that God has given us to praise Him. It lifts us up when we lift Him up. There's power released when we praise Him.

Q: Away from church, are you a secret fan of any crazy, unexpected music — say, Swedish death metal?

A: Maybe Swedish Fish.

