Super Bowl 'selfie kid' an instant hit after photo with Justin Timberlake
Updated 10 hours ago
Let's not give a 13-year-old kid such a hard time — I imagine I'd be pretty awkward if I met a celebrity and I'm almost 30 years old.
That seemingly unsuspecting 13-year-old is named Ryan McKenna and he's now in the middle of his five minutes of fame after snapping a selfie with Justin Timberlake during his Super Bowl halftime performance.
Twitter immediately exploded after seeing the young teen awkwardly dance next to Timberlake before snapping the picture.
Finally in my life; I got to watch a meme get created right in front of my eyes... #SelfieKid pic.twitter.com/oiAfFRaKz7— Matt Whiteside (@mwhiteside3) February 5, 2018
JT figuring out time travel to troll us all. #superbowlselfie #Super Bowl #JustinTimberlake #SuperBowlHalftime #selfiekid pic.twitter.com/ORmPC6nOk6— Ari Lesser (@Guitari89) February 5, 2018
When you Chilling with #JustinTimberlake but your mom texts you that it's Bedtime #selfiekid pic.twitter.com/ZFev5AunUe— Eric Grochowski (@GrochowskiEric) February 5, 2018
You vs. The Guy She Tells You Not To Worry About #SelfieKid #LeftShark pic.twitter.com/atPAW41i5L— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 5, 2018
I have to admit, #selfiekid did take a good selfie with Justin Timberlake under a huge amount of pressure. #HalftimeShow #Halftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/LozntkPbz7— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) February 5, 2018
Many people speculated why he immediately got back on his phone and then looked around in a haze of confusion.
Oh, that's what he was looking at! #selfiekid pic.twitter.com/4qJEUOBFWT— Whitley Bailey (@whitleybree) February 5, 2018
IMAGINE IF #SelfieKid #JustinTimberlake #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/a5pmDZVVuk— zoe (@pawprintedzoe) February 5, 2018
okay another one... #SelfieKid pic.twitter.com/63r16S39kt— mckenna (@McKennaBieger) February 5, 2018
McKenna, who is a seventh grade student at Derby Academy in Hingham, Mass., was on Good Morning America and the Today show Monday morning to talk about the experience.
COMING UP: 13-year-old #SelfieKid who stole the show during @jtimberlake 's halftime performance will join us live! 'I kind of just jumped in there.' https://t.co/YMZiEGi5WK #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/YKskLRKpHV— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 5, 2018
