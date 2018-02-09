Trucks and laughs and Cuba, oh my! Lots on tap this weekend in Pittsburgh
Love may be in the air, bit romance isn't the only action in Pittsburgh this weekend.
It wouldn't be winter in Pittsburgh without the thundering commercials announcing MONSTER JAM!!
The giant trucks attract fans of all ages each and every year and this year is no exception.
Get on down to PPG Paints Arena Feb. 9-11 for Monster Jam and see these impressive, massive machines in action.
Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Comedian Joel McHale brings his standup to the Pittsburgh Improv stage Feb. 9-10. McHale is known for his stints on "Community," "The Great Indoors," the recent revival of "The X-Files," "The Soup," as well as numerous appearances on late-night talk shows. Yeah, he's that funny guy.
Details: pittsburgh.improv.com
Visit Cuba (sorta)
Dreaming of a vacation? Not happening, right?
The next best thing may just be the ticket. Lush tropical plants, cascading waterfalls and those classic 1940s and '50s American cars that fill the streets are part of the landscape and culture of Cuba that come to life at Phipps' Tropical Forest Conservatory. "Tropical Forest Cuba" opens Feb. 10.
Details: 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org
Ring it
Learn basic metal smithing processes to fabricate sheet metal into adjustable rings at the Society for Contemporary Craft Feb. 9.
Basic rings can be personalized with stamped names and words, as well as a variety of textures and finishes. Using copper, brass and nickel, students will cut, file, stamp, hammer, patina and polish their way to completing several adjustable rings.
The center is located at 2100 Smallman St., located in Pittsburgh's historic produce terminal.
Details: contemporarycraft.org
Get (almost) naked
Cupid's Undie Run is a "brief" fun run that takes place in the middle of a big party at Feb. 10 at McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon on Pittsburgh's North Shore. That's right: party, run (a mile-ish, at your own pace), party – all to find a cure to neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 children born. Race organizers encourage undies, but we get that it's not for everyone, maybe costumes are more your style? So whether you start a team with your friends, join a team, or run solo, just come out, have a blast and raise some money for NF research.
