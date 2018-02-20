Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Lake skating eventually leads Kurt Stoll to 'Disney on Ice'

Candy Williams | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Flynn Ryder and Rapunzel of 'Tangled' perform as part of Disney on Ice 'Reach for the Stars' Feb. 22-25 at PPG Paints Arena.
Flynn Ryder and Rapunzel of 'Tangled' perform as part of Disney on Ice 'Reach for the Stars' Feb. 22-25 at PPG Paints Arena.
Sebastian and the daughters of Triton of 'Little Mermaid' perform as part of Disney on Ice 'Reach for the Stars' Feb. 22-25 at PPG Paints Arena.
Sebastian and the daughters of Triton of 'Little Mermaid' perform as part of Disney on Ice 'Reach for the Stars' Feb. 22-25 at PPG Paints Arena.
Elsa performs to 'Let it Go' from 'Frozen.'
Elsa performs to 'Let it Go' from 'Frozen.'

Veteran skater Kurt Stoll of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, first took to the ice at age 4 because it seemed like a fun thing to do when the weather turned cold.

“I started learning so that I could skate on my community lake in the winter time,” he says. “I found out I had a talent and have stuck with it ever since.”

Stoll, one of the featured performers in the current Disney on Ice production, “Reach for the Stars,” skated competitively in the past, passing his Skate Canada Quad Gold Senior Competitive Test in dance, skills, free skate and interpretive skating, and as a senior men's competitor in the 2007 Canadian National Championships.

Lately he's been enjoying the travel that comes along with performing for Disney on Ice. He's been with the production since 2009 and has visited Spain, Portugal, France, the U.K., Ireland, Switzerland, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Japan, Macau, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia and South Africa, as well as the U.S. and Canada, with the show.

“It's going to sound incredibly cliché – especially being with Disney – but it is truly a small world,” he says. “You'll be amazed how much people have in common with each other from halfway around the world.”

Stoll will skate the role of Prince Eric, Ariel's love interest in “The Little Mermaid” portion of the ice show that comes to PPG Paints Arena for eight performances in four days from Feb. 22-25. He also is the men's line captain for the production, helping the male skaters in the show with any issues that come up in different venues.

Each arena presents its own challenges in each city they play and Stoll says Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena is one of the larger spaces. It also has an upper tier of seats that skaters need to play to, so he had to work on adjusting his upper body form and lifting his head to “skate more regally.”

His toughest challenge when he joined the tour was in adapting to pairs skating.

“I've been a single skater all my life,” he says. “Lifting a girl over your head and moving down the ice while on those narrow blades can be very challenging.”

“Reach for the Stars” also features famous characters from other Disney movies, including “Tangled,” “Frozen” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Producer Nicole Feld says the show's main focus is on princesses that exhibit their strength, courage and passion, “but we've also expanded the roles of spirited supporting characters such as Olaf, Flynn and the Enchanted Castle staff so that they're more prominent in the show. This year's Disney on Ice is truly magical with Disney properties that are packed with heart and personality.”

And it wouldn't be a Disney on Ice production without a visit from Mickey and Minnie Mouse and the rest of the Disney gang.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

