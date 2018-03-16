Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
W.Pa. men of Vocal Confluence taking their voices to NYC concert

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, March 16, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Their toes tapping, fingers snapping, bodies swaying, members of Vocal Confluence sing Canonsburg native Bobby Vinton's hit "Blue Velvet."

The men's a cappella chorus' artistic director Ryan Perrotte moves across the rehearsal room at Churchill's Beulah Presbyterian Church, signaling the men whose only instruments are their voices, asking them to think about the story behind the music.

Several share that the song reminds them of a first love, a lost love, a never forgotten love.

"When you look at the words, could you feel the pain?" Perrotte asks.

And they sing again, their voices rising and falling, gathering emotion as they mourn the woman wearing blue velvet, now gone.

"The audience is going to feel that. That would hit me pretty hard. That was great," Perrotte tells the group.

The majority of the 25 members from throughout the region will travel to New York later this month, following an invitation to participate in Total Vocal 2018.

The event will culminate in a March 25 concert at the historic Lincoln Center, which will be streamed live via the Distinguished Concerts International New York Facebook page.

The show follows two days of rehearsal under the direction of Deke Sharon, perhaps best known for his work as arranger, on-site music director and vocal producer for the popular "Pitch Perfect" film series and as worldwide producer of "The Sing-Off."

Their performance, says member Josh Gongaware, 26, of Dormont is an opportunity for Vocal Confluence to vocalize with international singers, work with and learn from one of the most well-known names in a cappella music, and sing in one of the nation's most acclaimed concert halls.

A love of singing

Kevin Vandermer, 47, of Irwin has been a Vocal Confluence member for about a year and a half, he says.

"I was drawn in by the great, high quality of music," Vandermer says.

It's been a learning experience for the former high school trumpet player and college chorus singer.

"One of the things I've never done before is having to memorize all of the music," he says.

Members practice primarily on their own, Gongaware says, and come to rehearsal ready to sing.

Rehearsals are typically recorded to help with individual practice.

"We don't really spend time learning the music here," he says.

Gongaware, a member for two and a half years, also sang in his high school chorus.

"I sort of became a fan of barbershop in high school," he says.

He and Perrotte both cite "The Music Man" as influencing their interest in the singing style.

A history of harmonizing

Vocal Confluence was founded in 1997 as the Steel City Harmonizers. It is the performing chorus of the Pittsburgh Metro Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

Their performance style ranges from barbershop to jazz, traditional choral and contemporary a cappella, and the group performs for barbershop contests, community events and its own annual concerts.

New members are welcome, says Gongaware, who handles the group's marketing and public relations.

"It's for anyone who is a good singer," he says.

"Or anyone who wants to become a good singer, with practice," Perrotte adds.

"We are trying to kind of expand our repertoire. ... I want them to learn different styles," says Perrotte, 42, of Wexford.

Also on the evening's rehearsal set list are two songs that many would consider quite different styles - "Proud Mary" and "The Birth of Blues."

Bound for Big Apple

Perrotte also serves as Peters Township School District choral director and directs the district's a cappella chorus, Rowdy Rhythm, which is returning for its second Total Vocal performance.

His experience directing Vocal Confluence led to his recommending the group for the upcoming performance, he says.

"I knew how good they were," Perrotte says. It's not a competition, the members stress, but a concert.

"We will perform with people we've never met before," Gongaware says.

The concert will conclude, Perrotte says, with all of the singers joining in for an a cappella version of "The Lion Sleeps Tonight."

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

