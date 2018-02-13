Event Planner: Feb. 15 - 28

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
FEB. 15

“WellRed: from Dixie with Love,” Feb. 15-17, Pittsburgh Improv, Waterfront, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com

FEB. 16

Chinese New Year

Pittsburgh Symphony Pops “From Swing to Rock,” Feb. 16-18, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's “Swan Lake,” Feb. 16-25, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pbt.org

Winter Jam, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Pittsburgh Auto Show, Feb. 16-19, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pittautoshow.com

Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show, Feb. 16-18, Monroeville Convention Center. sportandtravel.com

FEB. 17

“Diavolo | Architecture in Motion,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Pittsburgh Opera's “Ashes & Snow,” Feb. 17-25, opera headquarters, Strip District. pittsburghopera.org

Six Appeal Vocal Band, Hillman Center, Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel. thehillman.org

“The Pigeon Comes to Pittsburgh: A Mo Willems Exhibit,” opens Feb. 17, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. pittsburghkids.org

Westmoreland Symphony's “Keys to the Heart,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org

FEB. 18

Masters of Illusion, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Tyler the Creator, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Side. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

FEB. 19

President's Day

FEB. 22

Disney on Ice, Feb. 22-25, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

“Bollywood Boulevard: A Journey Through Hindi Cinema,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

FED. 23

Carnival of the Animals, Feb. 23-24, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Bronfman plays Beethoven,” Feb. 23-25, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Showcase Noir, Feb. 23-25, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“A Winter's Tale,” Feb. 23-March 3, Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu

Stage Right's “Little Shop of Horrors,” Feb. 23-25, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest, Feb. 23-24, David L. Lawrence Convention Center. pittsburghbeerfest.com

Armstrong Community Theater Variety Show, Feb. 23-25, Worthington Civic Center. armstrongcommunitytheater.com

FEB. 24

Guy Raz, part of the Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Party at The Palace “One Party, Four Seasons,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

FEB. 26

Susan Faludi, part of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. pittsburghlectures.org

FEB. 27

“PostSecret: The Show,” part of the Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“The Bodyguard,” Feb. 27-March 4, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center, PIttsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

FEB. 28

RAIN, Beatles Tribute, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

