Event Planner: Feb. 15 - 28
Updated 13 hours ago
FEB. 15
“WellRed: from Dixie with Love,” Feb. 15-17, Pittsburgh Improv, Waterfront, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com
FEB. 16
Chinese New Year
Pittsburgh Symphony Pops “From Swing to Rock,” Feb. 16-18, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's “Swan Lake,” Feb. 16-25, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pbt.org
Winter Jam, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Pittsburgh Auto Show, Feb. 16-19, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pittautoshow.com
Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show, Feb. 16-18, Monroeville Convention Center. sportandtravel.com
FEB. 17
“Diavolo | Architecture in Motion,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Pittsburgh Opera's “Ashes & Snow,” Feb. 17-25, opera headquarters, Strip District. pittsburghopera.org
Six Appeal Vocal Band, Hillman Center, Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel. thehillman.org
“The Pigeon Comes to Pittsburgh: A Mo Willems Exhibit,” opens Feb. 17, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. pittsburghkids.org
Westmoreland Symphony's “Keys to the Heart,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
FEB. 18
Masters of Illusion, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Tyler the Creator, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Side. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
FEB. 19
President's Day
FEB. 22
Disney on Ice, Feb. 22-25, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
“Bollywood Boulevard: A Journey Through Hindi Cinema,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
FED. 23
Carnival of the Animals, Feb. 23-24, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Bronfman plays Beethoven,” Feb. 23-25, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Showcase Noir, Feb. 23-25, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“A Winter's Tale,” Feb. 23-March 3, Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu
Stage Right's “Little Shop of Horrors,” Feb. 23-25, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest, Feb. 23-24, David L. Lawrence Convention Center. pittsburghbeerfest.com
Armstrong Community Theater Variety Show, Feb. 23-25, Worthington Civic Center. armstrongcommunitytheater.com
FEB. 24
Guy Raz, part of the Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Party at The Palace “One Party, Four Seasons,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
FEB. 26
Susan Faludi, part of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. pittsburghlectures.org
FEB. 27
“PostSecret: The Show,” part of the Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“The Bodyguard,” Feb. 27-March 4, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center, PIttsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org
FEB. 28
RAIN, Beatles Tribute, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org