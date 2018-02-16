Celebrate the Year of the Dog this Chinese New Year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's officially the Year of the Dog.

Chinese New Year, or Lunar New Year as it's called in some other Asian countries, officially begins today. The first day of the New Year celebration falls on the new moon between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20, and ends several day later with the Lantern Festival.

To mark the newly begun Year of the Dog, tweeters the world over are sharing dog-related celebration photos.

It's the year of the dog and these two doggies wIsh you joy prosperity and success this New Years 新年快乐 (xīn nián kuài lè) Gong Hey Fat Choy! Happy #ChineseNewYear 恭喜发财 #YearOfTheDog #chinese #happynewyear #newyear #abc7eyewitness #HappyChineseNewYear pic.twitter.com/i4Juvt3rvC — LouLou & Gipper (@LoulouHoltz) February 16, 2018

What does the Year of the Dog mean? Click here to learn something new today! #HappyChineseNewYear https://t.co/WajnyWPBbe https://t.co/jW7necdyTP pic.twitter.com/7rSpchlVvx — CB Camelot Realty (@CamelotCB) February 16, 2018

#HappyChineseNewYear It's the year of the dog Which means it's going to be great because dogs are awesome! pic.twitter.com/m22BvZMboL — Rickie Castaneda (@WriterRickie) February 16, 2018

Since 2018 is the Year of the Dog, why not take your favorite pooch for a long walk to help him or her celebrate? #HappyChineseNewYear https://t.co/VfZlYEchOz pic.twitter.com/4p4MkiPFMY — Foxfire Realty (@FoxfireRealtyFL) February 16, 2018

#HappyChineseNewYear from all of us at ACL, including the #acldogs ! Here are just a few of our furry friends to wish you and yours good fortune and wisdom in the year to come! #YearOfTheDog pic.twitter.com/OyGPFSZaWt — Life at ACL (@ACL_Careers) February 16, 2018

Happy Chinese New Year from Loki in a Kraak porcelain storage jar & cover, Wanli (1573-1620). #MatthewBartonLtd #HappyChineseNewYear pic.twitter.com/fBuh7gJyIu — 25 Blythe Road (@25BlytheRoad) February 16, 2018

Every year is the year of the dog ❤ #HappyChineseNewYear pic.twitter.com/KPfTwVnPz9 — Catriona Davidson (@cazx_1) February 16, 2018

