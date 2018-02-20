Entertainment planner: Feb. 22-March 7
Updated 16 hours ago
FEB. 22
“Bollywood Boulevard: A Journey Through Hindi Cinema,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Disney on Ice, Feb. 22-25, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
FED. 23
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Bronfman plays Beethoven,” Feb. 23-25, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Showcase Noir, Feb. 23-25, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“A Winter's Tale,” Feb. 23-March 3, Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu
Carnival of the Animals, Feb. 23-24, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Stage Right's “Little Shop of Horrors,” Feb. 23-25, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest, Feb. 23-24, David L. Lawrence Convention Center. pittsburghbeerfest.com
Armstrong Community Theater Variety Show, Feb. 23-25, Worthington Civic Center. armstrongcommunitytheater.com
FEB. 24
Guy Raz, part of the Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Party at The Palace “One Party, Four Seasons,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
FEB. 26
Susan Faludi, part of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. pittsburghlectures.org
FEB. 27
“PostSecret: The Show,” part of the Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“The Bodyguard,” Feb. 27-March 4, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center, PIttsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org
FEB. 28
RAIN, Beatles Tribute, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
MARCH 1
River City Brass “Celtic Hurricane,” March 1-15, various locations, including March 3 at the Palace Theatre, Greensburg. rivercitybrass.org
MARCH 2
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Beethoven Concerto Cycle: No. 2,” March 2-4, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
“Feathers of Fire,” March 2-3, part of EQT Bridge Theater Series, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Quantum Theater's “Inside Passage,” March 2-25, 2018, Provident Charter School, 1400 Troy Hill Road, Pittsburgh. quantumtheatre.com
Rock The Lamp: Sage's Army Benefit, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show, March 2-11, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghhome.com
MARCH 3
Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, March 3-4, Trust Arts Education Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
City Theatre Company's “Citizens Market,” March 3-25, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org
City of Asylum writers visit The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. thewestmorelandorg
Three Rivers Depression Glass Era Show, March 3-4, Clarion Hotel, New Kensington. Details on Facebook
MARCH 4
Pittsburgh Film Office's “Lights, Glamour, Action,” David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghfilm.org
MARCH 6
“Waitress,” March 6-11, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org
MARCH 7
Wang Ramirez Dance, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org