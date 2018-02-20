Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Entertainment planner: Feb. 22-March 7

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
A performance on the grand staircase, featuring Anthony Marino, (front), and the Stage Right! Sensations, gets the party started at the Party at The Palace, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Jeannette Glass Co. products include Great Depression-era 'Sierra' patterned salt and pepper shakers in pink. Photo taken February 2015
Submitted
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces “Waitress,” the Tony nominated musical will be premiering at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh March 6-11. The production is looking for two young girls to perform the role of “Lulu” for the duration of the engagement.
THE PITTSBURGH CULTURAL TRUST
FEB. 22

“Bollywood Boulevard: A Journey Through Hindi Cinema,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Disney on Ice, Feb. 22-25, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

FED. 23

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Bronfman plays Beethoven,” Feb. 23-25, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Showcase Noir, Feb. 23-25, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“A Winter's Tale,” Feb. 23-March 3, Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu

Carnival of the Animals, Feb. 23-24, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Stage Right's “Little Shop of Horrors,” Feb. 23-25, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest, Feb. 23-24, David L. Lawrence Convention Center. pittsburghbeerfest.com

Armstrong Community Theater Variety Show, Feb. 23-25, Worthington Civic Center. armstrongcommunitytheater.com

FEB. 24

Guy Raz, part of the Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Party at The Palace “One Party, Four Seasons,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

FEB. 26

Susan Faludi, part of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. pittsburghlectures.org

FEB. 27

“PostSecret: The Show,” part of the Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“The Bodyguard,” Feb. 27-March 4, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center, PIttsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

FEB. 28

RAIN, Beatles Tribute, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

MARCH 1

River City Brass “Celtic Hurricane,” March 1-15, various locations, including March 3 at the Palace Theatre, Greensburg. rivercitybrass.org

MARCH 2

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Beethoven Concerto Cycle: No. 2,” March 2-4, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

“Feathers of Fire,” March 2-3, part of EQT Bridge Theater Series, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Quantum Theater's “Inside Passage,” March 2-25, 2018, Provident Charter School, 1400 Troy Hill Road, Pittsburgh. quantumtheatre.com

Rock The Lamp: Sage's Army Benefit, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show, March 2-11, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghhome.com

MARCH 3

Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, March 3-4, Trust Arts Education Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

City Theatre Company's “Citizens Market,” March 3-25, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org

City of Asylum writers visit The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. thewestmorelandorg

Three Rivers Depression Glass Era Show, March 3-4, Clarion Hotel, New Kensington. Details on Facebook

MARCH 4

Pittsburgh Film Office's “Lights, Glamour, Action,” David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghfilm.org

MARCH 6

“Waitress,” March 6-11, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

MARCH 7

Wang Ramirez Dance, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

