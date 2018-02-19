'Mister Rogers' Pop! figure Funko's latest hot collectible

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you need anymore evidence of Mister Rogers' impact on pop culture, look no further than the North American International Toy Fair, taking place this week in New York City.

Funko, most famous for vinyl figures and bobbleheads of pop culture figures, is introducing a line of Mister Rogers Pop! items to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the national debut of "Mister Rogers Neighborhood" and its creator, Latrobe native Fred Rogers.

They include a 3-inch-tall collectible and a mini collectible, both with Rogers in his trademark sweater and holding the trolley. There's also Funko SuperCute Plush.

Rogers died 15 years ago, but he's having a big year in 2018.

• At 7 p.m. today, the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children's Media at Saint Vincent College will air the first national broadcast of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" and host a panel discussion in the Fred M. Rogers Center. The program is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. To request a seat reservation, phone 724-805-2750.

• PBS Kids will present special programming the week of Feb. 26, with original episodes of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" airing at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 to March 2, preceded by its spin-off "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" at 9:30 a.m.

• The PBS documentary "Mister Rogers: It's You I Like" will air in primetime on March 6, hosted by Pittsburgh native and former "Neighborhood" stagehand and performer Michael Keaton. It includes interviews with Judd Apatow, Whoopi Goldberg, John Lithgow, cellist Yo-Yo Ma and his son Nicholas, and Sarah Silverman on the impact "Mister Rogers" had on them.

• The U.S. Postal Service will unveil its commemorative stamp for Rogers on March 23 in Pittsburgh.

• And finally, the big-screen documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor" will be released June 8. It debuted in January at the Sundance film festival to heartfelt reviews.