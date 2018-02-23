5 things: Get out and shake off the winter blues

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After a taste of spring early this week, we are ready to get out of the house and into the city and explore. There's lots to see and do ... we highlight our five weekly favorites, as always.

Relax among the wonder

Don't miss your chance to check out a free yoga class in one of Pittsburgh's coolest buildings: the PPG Place Wintergarden. The final session of Wintergarden Yoga starts at 10 a.m. Feb. 25.

The class fills up, so be sure to get there early to snag a spot. Go get your "om" on.

'Freezin' for a Reason'

Plungers commit to "Freezin' for a Reason" and raise a minimum of $50 to dip a toe, wade or jump on into the icy waters of the Ohio River on Saturday for the Pittsburgh Polar Plunge at Heinz Field.

Funds raised from the plunge support the nearly 20,000 athletes that participate in Special Olympics activities across the state of Pa.

The Pittsburgh Polar Plunge will offer activities and entertainment for families to enjoy including free food and warm beverages, sports activities, games for the entire family, and so much more. The event is planned from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Celebrating African-American cinema

The second annual Black Bottom Film Festival will be at the August Wilson Center this weekend, Feb. 23-25.

The festival celebrates and illuminates African-American cinema, featuring age-old classics and contemporary films that focus on race, family, spirituality, the working-class struggle, honor and conflict. The Black Bottom Film Festival will showcase the success of African-American filmmaking pioneers and explore how they used film to challenge, confront, inspire and influence American Culture. Check out the full schedule.

Check out the Trib's story on a new documentary about funk pioneer Betty Davis .

Beer here Warm your heart and belly during the fifth annual Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest in the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. This year's event features hundreds of craft beers from more than 125 breweries. There are three sessions to attend: 6:30-11 p.m. Feb. 23, 12-4:30 p.m. and 6:30-11 p.m. Feb. 24. Guy Raz Smart talk On the NPR podcasts "How I Built This" and "TED Radio Hour," Guy Raz interviews innovators, scientists and entrepreneurs. What makes the shows engaging is Raz's child-like curiosity, no matter the subject. And curiosity is essential for the host, who appears Feb. 24 at the Byham Theater, as the opening speaker for the Pittsburgh Humanities Festival . This third Pittsburgh Humanities Festival brings together internationally renowned academics, artists and intellectual innovators offering interviews, intimate conversations, and select performances focused on art, literature, music, science, policy, politics, and more — all in a lively, entertaining, accessible format in the Cultural District. It's smart talk about stuff that matters.