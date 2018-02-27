Entertainment planner: March 1-14
MARCH 1
River City Brass “Celtic Hurricane,” March 1-15, various locations, including March 3 at the Palace Theatre, Greensburg. rivercitybrass.org
MARCH 2
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Beethoven Concerto Cycle: No. 2,” March 2-4, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
“Feathers of Fire,” March 2-3, part of EQT Bridge Theater Series, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Quantum Theater's “Inside Passage,” March 2-25, 2018, Provident Charter School, 1400 Troy Hill Road, Pittsburgh. quantumtheatre.com
Rock The Lamp: Sage's Army Benefit, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show, March 2-11, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghhome.com
MARCH 3
Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, March 3-4, Trust Arts Education Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
City Theatre Company's “Citizens Market,” March 3-25, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org
City of Asylum writers visit The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. thewestmorelandorg
Three Rivers Depression Glass Era Show, March 3-4, Clarion Hotel, New Kensington. Details on Facebook
“Visions of Order and Chaos: The Enlightened Eye,” March 3-June 24, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. 412-621-3131 or cmoa.org
MARCH 4
Pittsburgh Film Office's “Lights, Glamour, Action,” David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghfilm.org
MARCH 6
“Waitress,” March 6-11, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org
MARCH 7
Wang Ramirez Dance, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MARCH 8
Foreigner, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Pittsburgh ‘90s Block Party, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
New Kensington Civic Theater's “Ripcord,” March 8-11, Penn State New Kensington. 724-339-3140 or nkct.info
Pittsburgh Public Theater's “Heisenberg,” March 8-April 8, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org
MARCH 9
“I Know Why a Caged Bird Sings,” March 9-18, presented by Prime Stage, New Hazlett, Pittsburgh's North Side. primestage.com
MARCH 10
Taste of Westmoreland, University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg, Hempfield. ceigreensburg.org/?q=taste
Kid Rock, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Paquito D'Rivera, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org
Nick Moss, Moondog's, Blawnox. moondogs.us
Donnie Iris' Three-peat, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
MARCH 11
Edwin McCain, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or thelamptheatre.org
Temptations & Four Tops, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
“Wilbur, the Naked Mole Rat's Fashionable Weekend,” Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh's North Side. pittsburghkids.org
MARCH 12
Carmen Cusack, part of the Trust Cabaret Series, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org