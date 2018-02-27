Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Entertainment planner: March 1-14

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
James Gourlay director of River City Brass, conducts the band.
Jim Bragg from Clinton, left, and Frank 'Skeets' Cain, owner of a power equipment dealership and service center in Apollo chat amongst the riding mowers on display March 7, 2014 inside Cain's display at the Duquesne Light Home and Garden Show at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown.
Foreigner
Kid Rock performs on day 3 of the 2013 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on Sunday November 3, 2013 in New Orleans Louisiana.(Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP)
Singer Edwin McCain
Detail of George Romney's 'The Honorable Mrs. Trevor (Viscountess Hampden),' 1779-1780, gift of Sarah Mellon Scaife. Part of the ‘Visions of Order and Chaos’ exhibit at the Carnegie Museum of Art.
MARCH 1

River City Brass “Celtic Hurricane,” March 1-15, various locations, including March 3 at the Palace Theatre, Greensburg. rivercitybrass.org

MARCH 2

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Beethoven Concerto Cycle: No. 2,” March 2-4, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

“Feathers of Fire,” March 2-3, part of EQT Bridge Theater Series, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Quantum Theater's “Inside Passage,” March 2-25, 2018, Provident Charter School, 1400 Troy Hill Road, Pittsburgh. quantumtheatre.com

Rock The Lamp: Sage's Army Benefit, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show, March 2-11, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghhome.com

MARCH 3

Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, March 3-4, Trust Arts Education Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

City Theatre Company's “Citizens Market,” March 3-25, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org

City of Asylum writers visit The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. thewestmorelandorg

Three Rivers Depression Glass Era Show, March 3-4, Clarion Hotel, New Kensington. Details on Facebook

“Visions of Order and Chaos: The Enlightened Eye,” March 3-June 24, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. 412-621-3131 or cmoa.org

MARCH 4

Pittsburgh Film Office's “Lights, Glamour, Action,” David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghfilm.org

MARCH 6

“Waitress,” March 6-11, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

MARCH 7

Wang Ramirez Dance, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MARCH 8

Foreigner, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Pittsburgh ‘90s Block Party, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

New Kensington Civic Theater's “Ripcord,” March 8-11, Penn State New Kensington. 724-339-3140 or nkct.info

Pittsburgh Public Theater's “Heisenberg,” March 8-April 8, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org

MARCH 9

“I Know Why a Caged Bird Sings,” March 9-18, presented by Prime Stage, New Hazlett, Pittsburgh's North Side. primestage.com

MARCH 10

Taste of Westmoreland, University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg, Hempfield. ceigreensburg.org/?q=taste

Kid Rock, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Paquito D'Rivera, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org

Nick Moss, Moondog's, Blawnox. moondogs.us

Donnie Iris' Three-peat, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

MARCH 11

Edwin McCain, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or thelamptheatre.org

Temptations & Four Tops, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

“Wilbur, the Naked Mole Rat's Fashionable Weekend,” Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh's North Side. pittsburghkids.org

MARCH 12

Carmen Cusack, part of the Trust Cabaret Series, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

