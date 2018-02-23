Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

2018 Toy Fair highlights the fun of Pittsburgh play

Joe Wos | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers micro drone by Quadrone
Quadrone
Pittsburgh Steelers micro drone by Quadrone
Dr. Ian Malcolm (aka Jeff Goldblum) Funko Pop!
Dr. Ian Malcolm (aka Jeff Goldblum) Funko Pop!
NFL legends are represented in mini Funko Pop! figures, including Beaver Falls native Joe Namath (bottom left) and Steelers great Terry Bradshaw (bottom right)
NFL legends are represented in mini Funko Pop! figures, including Beaver Falls native Joe Namath (bottom left) and Steelers great Terry Bradshaw (bottom right)
Pangea Brands Stanley Cup popcorn maker
Ed Lefkowicz
Pangea Brands Stanley Cup popcorn maker
Funko's Pop! figures of Mister Rogers
Joe Wos
Funko's Pop! figures of Mister Rogers

Updated 7 hours ago

Toys took over Manhattan this week as the 2018 Toy Fair showcased the latest toys and collectibles kids of all ages will soon be clamoring for.

Several Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania retailers were in attendance, including S.W. Randall's Toyes and Giftes, The Living Dead Museum and Gift Shop, and The Collector's Cave at Bellevue Beer. All were making the rounds on the show floor in search of the perfect products to stock their shelves for yinzers young and old.

Pittsburgh's presence went well beyond the retailers in attendance, as there were shiny vinyl toy incarnations of some of the city's most beloved and iconic characters.

We traversed through the more than 1,000 exhibitors and tens of thousands of toys to bring you the most "yinzerific" finds.

Here are a few of our favorites!


Pittsburgh Pop

Funko's Pop! vinyl figures have become a cultural phenomenon. The adorable cartoon-like figurines feature representations of pop culture icons across genres, mediums and generations. From classic cartoon characters and movie stars to pop musicians, being immortalized in vinyl has become as much a rite of passage for the famous as a star on Hollywood Boulevard's Walk of Fame.

Several famed celebrities from our region now join the plastic Mount Rushmore of toys for 2018. Each retail for $9.99

gtr-_LIV-funkorogers2-022018

Mister Rogers: Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," our favorite neighbor will make his Funko debut in April. Mister Rogers looks as gentle and kind as ever in his pop vinyl form. The toy is already making national news as fans anxiously await its release on what is sure to be a beautiful day in the neighborhood. A plush version and mini keychain character also will be available.

Jeff Goldblum: Homestead native Jeff Goldblum is represented in one of his most iconic roles, as the sexy and brilliant leering Dr. Ian Malcolm in "Jurassic Park." The movie celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with a fifth installment, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," which is due to hit theaters in June with Goldblum reprising his role. Those who can't get enough of Goldblum can snatch up this Target exclusive "reclining Dr. Ian Malcolm" in March.

Michael Keaton: Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Say his name three times and he appears! Pittsburgh's favorite Hollywood legend, Michael Keaton, is included in the Funko Dorbz line of toys as Beetlejuice. At 3 inches tall, he will be right at home on your dashboard or hanging around your replica town model's cemetery.

gtr-_LIV-toyfair-sid-022418

Sidney Crosby: From Ben Roethlisberger to Terry Bradshaw and Troy Polamalu, many of Pittsburgh's football legends have been featured in the Funko Pop line of toys. Late last year, the NHL got into the game with a series of hockey players joining the Funko roster. Naturally, the Penguins' Sidney Crosby was one of the first to join the team of collectible All Stars.

You'll find most of these Funko characters and more than a thousand others at Popalooza 2. The nation's only Funko exclusive fan convention, it's a gathering of Pop collectible enthusiasts that takes place March 31 at the Collector's Cave at Bellevue Beer in Bellevue.


Pens in the kitchen

For the ultimate hockey fan, no kitchen or fan cave would be complete without the new line of Pens' products from Uncanny Brands.

Pens Toaster: In match-ups, the Penguins rarely end up as toast. This is one time you'll be glad they did. This innovative hockey puck-shaped toaster emblazons the Pens logo onto your toast. Retail: $49.99

Stanley Cup Popcorn Maker: Lord Stanley, Lord Stanley, bring me the brandy ... and some popcorn to go with it. Impress your friends and fellow fans with your very own Stanley Cup. This impressive looking replica serves a more practical purpose than the real deal, as it conceals a popcorn maker! Retail: $79.99


Steelers take to the air

Steelers fans will collect just about anything with a logo on it. Few branded products are as much fun as this miniaturized drone. The tiny 3-inch-by-3-inch remote control quadcopter drone fits in the palm in your hand and soars through the sky with the greatest of ease. Using the remote control, you can send your drone diving, twirling and flipping through the air like JuJu Smith-Shuster! A 30-minute charge gives you about 5 minutes of flight time. Retail: $49.99


A 'Neighborhood' classic

Holgate Toys has been making classic wooden toys in Pennsylvania since 1789. The company has been the exclusive maker of the "Mister Roger's Neighborhood Trolley" since 1990. Whether displayed on your desk as a treasured collectible or rolling across the living room floor as part of your child's imaginative playtime, this charming trolley is sure to transport you to the Land of Make Believe. Retail: $65

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me