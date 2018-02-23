2018 Toy Fair highlights the fun of Pittsburgh play

Toys took over Manhattan this week as the 2018 Toy Fair showcased the latest toys and collectibles kids of all ages will soon be clamoring for.

Several Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania retailers were in attendance, including S.W. Randall's Toyes and Giftes, The Living Dead Museum and Gift Shop, and The Collector's Cave at Bellevue Beer. All were making the rounds on the show floor in search of the perfect products to stock their shelves for yinzers young and old.

Pittsburgh's presence went well beyond the retailers in attendance, as there were shiny vinyl toy incarnations of some of the city's most beloved and iconic characters.

We traversed through the more than 1,000 exhibitors and tens of thousands of toys to bring you the most "yinzerific" finds.

Here are a few of our favorites!

Pittsburgh Pop

Funko's Pop! vinyl figures have become a cultural phenomenon. The adorable cartoon-like figurines feature representations of pop culture icons across genres, mediums and generations. From classic cartoon characters and movie stars to pop musicians, being immortalized in vinyl has become as much a rite of passage for the famous as a star on Hollywood Boulevard's Walk of Fame.

Several famed celebrities from our region now join the plastic Mount Rushmore of toys for 2018. Each retail for $9.99

Mister Rogers: Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," our favorite neighbor will make his Funko debut in April. Mister Rogers looks as gentle and kind as ever in his pop vinyl form. The toy is already making national news as fans anxiously await its release on what is sure to be a beautiful day in the neighborhood. A plush version and mini keychain character also will be available.

Jeff Goldblum: Homestead native Jeff Goldblum is represented in one of his most iconic roles, as the sexy and brilliant leering Dr. Ian Malcolm in "Jurassic Park." The movie celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with a fifth installment, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," which is due to hit theaters in June with Goldblum reprising his role. Those who can't get enough of Goldblum can snatch up this Target exclusive "reclining Dr. Ian Malcolm" in March.

Michael Keaton: Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Say his name three times and he appears! Pittsburgh's favorite Hollywood legend, Michael Keaton, is included in the Funko Dorbz line of toys as Beetlejuice. At 3 inches tall, he will be right at home on your dashboard or hanging around your replica town model's cemetery.

Sidney Crosby: From Ben Roethlisberger to Terry Bradshaw and Troy Polamalu, many of Pittsburgh's football legends have been featured in the Funko Pop line of toys. Late last year, the NHL got into the game with a series of hockey players joining the Funko roster. Naturally, the Penguins' Sidney Crosby was one of the first to join the team of collectible All Stars.

You'll find most of these Funko characters and more than a thousand others at Popalooza 2. The nation's only Funko exclusive fan convention, it's a gathering of Pop collectible enthusiasts that takes place March 31 at the Collector's Cave at Bellevue Beer in Bellevue.

Pens in the kitchen

For the ultimate hockey fan, no kitchen or fan cave would be complete without the new line of Pens' products from Uncanny Brands.

Pens Toaster: In match-ups, the Penguins rarely end up as toast. This is one time you'll be glad they did. This innovative hockey puck-shaped toaster emblazons the Pens logo onto your toast. Retail: $49.99

Stanley Cup Popcorn Maker: Lord Stanley, Lord Stanley, bring me the brandy ... and some popcorn to go with it. Impress your friends and fellow fans with your very own Stanley Cup. This impressive looking replica serves a more practical purpose than the real deal, as it conceals a popcorn maker! Retail: $79.99

Steelers take to the air

Steelers fans will collect just about anything with a logo on it. Few branded products are as much fun as this miniaturized drone. The tiny 3-inch-by-3-inch remote control quadcopter drone fits in the palm in your hand and soars through the sky with the greatest of ease. Using the remote control, you can send your drone diving, twirling and flipping through the air like JuJu Smith-Shuster! A 30-minute charge gives you about 5 minutes of flight time. Retail: $49.99

A 'Neighborhood' classic

Holgate Toys has been making classic wooden toys in Pennsylvania since 1789. The company has been the exclusive maker of the "Mister Roger's Neighborhood Trolley" since 1990. Whether displayed on your desk as a treasured collectible or rolling across the living room floor as part of your child's imaginative playtime, this charming trolley is sure to transport you to the Land of Make Believe. Retail: $65