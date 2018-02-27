Interesting presenters selected for broad appeal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The lineup for the Pittsburgh Humanities Festival features writers, artists, filmmakers, thought leaders and innovators. They all are recognized for their achievements, but to be considered for the festival, there was one more requirement.

“The goal is not only to have something interesting to say,” says Randal Miller, director of dance programming and special events for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, “but to present it in an interesting way. We try to reach as broadly as possible so there's something here for everybody.”

The Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, including 14 Core Conversations, takes place March 2-4 at various venues in Pittsburgh's Cultural District.

From Western Pennsylvania, the speakers include filmmaker Rick Sebak; Braddock mayor John Fetterman and his wife, the activist Giselle Fetterman; young adult author Jonathan Auxier; and comic book artist Ed Piskor. National figures slated to appear include Anthony DeCurtis, the author of “Lou Reed: A Life,” and cultural critic and essayist Laura Kipnis.

“We're looking for people who have new ideas, challenging ideas,” says David Shumway, a professor of English at CMU and one of the festival's curators. “We're not interested, necessarily, in creating controversy, but we're interested in stimulating people.”

Piskor, the author of “Hip Hop Family Tree” and the “X-Men: Grand Design” series, hopes the festival allows him to reach a new audience.

“I'm still thinking about building new readers,” Piskor says. “I still make comics with pulp thoughts in mind. I'm not bourgeoisie, I'm not nouveau riche, I have too much Pittsburgh in me for that.”

This is the third installment of the festival, and the roster could easily be filled by speakers from the Greater Pittsburgh area.

“But on the other hand we want people from other places that people might not otherwise get a chance to see,” Shumway says.

Thus the inclusion of speakers including DeCurtis, Kipnis, and Corey Robin, author of “The Reactionary Mind: Conservatism from Edmund Burke to Donald Trump.” Miller says the curators try to schedule guests that are topical, but that can be tricky since they are booked six to eight months in advance.

One of the goals is to spur conversations; after the final event, “We Are the XX” featuring Allison Rapson and Kassidy Brown at the August Wilson Center, an after party/open forum will be held.

“We hope this will continue discussions that happened during the festival and spark new conversations,” Miller says. “That's absolutely part of the goal of this year's festival; it's the first time we're offering this open forum concept at the end of the festival.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.