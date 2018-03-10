Sacred Relics of the Saints make one-day appearance in Unity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sacred Relics of the Saints, Treasures of the Church, including more than 150 relics and program by Companions of the Cross Father Carlos Martins, will be presented in a free program at 7 p.m. March 14 at St. Joseph Chapel, Bishop Connare Center, 2900 Seminary Drive, Unity.

Treasures of the Church , a ministry of evangelization of the Catholic Church, exists to provide an experience of the living God through an encounter with the relics of his saints in the form of an exposition, according to its Facebook page.

An exposition involves some 150 relics, including those of St. Maria Goretti, St. Therese of Lisieux (the "Little Flower"), St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas, and St. Faustina Kowalska. The supreme highlight is one of the largest relics of the church's claim to the True Cross in the world and a piece of the veil that, according to sanctioned tradition, is believed to have belonged to Our Lady.

A multi-media presentation on the church's use of relics begins each exposition, concluding with an opportunity for those attending to venerate the relics of some of their favorite saints.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their articles of devotion (rosaries, holy cards) and pictures of ill friends/family members which may be touched to the reliquaries as a means of intercessory prayer.

The ministry travels throughout North America by invitation and, to date, has been hosted in 38 states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

The Diocesan Heritage Center is event sponsor.

Details: dioceseofgreensburg.org/relics

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.