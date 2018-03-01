Pittsburgh comedian Aaron Kleiber will film his new special at Carnegie Library of Homestead
Comedian and Steel Valley native Aaron Kleiber will film his new comedy special, "No Vacations," on home turf — at 7 and 10 p.m. March 3 at Carnegie Library Music Hall in Munhall.
Directed by Michael Killen, creator of ABC's "Downward Dog," the show will be distributed internationally and is being produced with Animal Media Group.
Here it is! 'NO VACATIONS!'In homage to one of my fave movie Dads, Clark Griswald...SHOUT OUT to photog @LouStein and designer Dan Magdich from @animalstudio_tv ! And my wife and kids for really makin it happen!JOIN ME on March 3rd! #Pittsburgh https://t.co/CdGZhzeXUT pic.twitter.com/SBaLCzGPpO— March 3rd #Pittsburgh (@AaronKleiber) February 15, 2018
Kleiber produces the city's longest-running independent comedy show and serves as standup director at Arcade Comedy in Pittsburgh.
While raising a family here in Pittsburgh, he has entertained audiences all over North America with his special brand of "dad humor." He delivers jabs of often-romanticized parental myths, and finishes with uppercuts of dad truth.
He has performed regularly at the Pittsburgh Improv, and appeared in dozens of commercials—most notably as President Grover Cleveland for the Pennsylvania Lottery. Catch him on Nickelodeon, in the nationally syndicated "Bob & Tom Show," and at Los Angeles' Hollywood Improv.
Pre-production meeting @animalstudio .tv for THIS SATURDAY! : @fieldgen PR BEAST!7pm filling up fast, 10pm got some seats! TICKETS IN MY PROFILE! https://t.co/hyfIfSxJTX pic.twitter.com/77tk56iUld— March 3rd #Pittsburgh (@AaronKleiber) February 26, 2018
Tickets for the Saturday shows are $20.
Details: aaronkleiber.com or librarymusichall.com
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.