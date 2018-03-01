Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Pittsburgh comedian Aaron Kleiber will film his new special at Carnegie Library of Homestead

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
Comedian and Steel Valley native Aaron Kleiber will film his new comedy special, “No Vacations,” on home turf – at 7 and 10 p.m. March 3 at Carnegie Library of Homestead.
AARONKLEIBER.COM
Comedian and Steel Valley native Aaron Kleiber will film his new comedy special, “No Vacations,” on home turf – at 7 and 10 p.m. March 3 at Carnegie Library of Homestead.

Updated 16 hours ago

Comedian and Steel Valley native Aaron Kleiber will film his new comedy special, "No Vacations," on home turf — at 7 and 10 p.m. March 3 at Carnegie Library Music Hall in Munhall.

Directed by Michael Killen, creator of ABC's "Downward Dog," the show will be distributed internationally and is being produced with Animal Media Group.

Kleiber produces the city's longest-running independent comedy show and serves as standup director at Arcade Comedy in Pittsburgh.

While raising a family here in Pittsburgh, he has entertained audiences all over North America with his special brand of "dad humor." He delivers jabs of often-romanticized parental myths, and finishes with uppercuts of dad truth.

He has performed regularly at the Pittsburgh Improv, and appeared in dozens of commercials—most notably as President Grover Cleveland for the Pennsylvania Lottery. Catch him on Nickelodeon, in the nationally syndicated "Bob & Tom Show," and at Los Angeles' Hollywood Improv.

Tickets for the Saturday shows are $20.

Details: aaronkleiber.com or librarymusichall.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me