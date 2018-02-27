Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Former stylist to Ryan Seacrest says he groped, slapped her

New York Daily News | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 7:21 p.m.
In November, Ryan Seacrest went public with a denial of sexual assault accusations that had not yet been made public. “Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me. came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her,” he said at the time. “If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result.”
A former wardrobe stylist for Ryan Seacrest detailed years of alleged sexual harassment from the television personality Monday, including multiple instances of groping, grinding and grabbing.

Suzie Hardy, whose misconduct claims prompted a since-shuttered investigation against the "American Idol" host in November, told Variety that landing the gig in 2006 as Seacrest's personal stylist on "E! News" was a dream come true — but quickly morphed into a nightmare.

Hardy said her former boss was fond of wrapping her in "bear hugs" while wearing just his underwear, and that such embraces happened more than 10 times.

She told Variety her relationship with Seacrest was "familylike" at first, but evolved after he allegedly developed a crush.

Hardy said that the first time he groped her crotch was in November 2008 — and that he asked, "Oh my god, are you going to sue me?" shortly afterward.

She also claimed he "forcefully slapped" her butt in 2009 so hard that it left a welt still visible hours later — proof of which was reportedly provided to Variety in a photo.

The stylist, a single mom, added that that same year, she was helping Seacrest prepare for the Academy Awards in his Roosevelt Hotel suite when he grabbed her, threw her onto the bed and began grinding on top of her with an erect penis.

Both stories were corroborated to Variety by a co-worker who claims he stopped the second incident by yelling at Seacrest.

Hardy's final allegation stems from a 2010 incident. She alleged Seacrest grabbed her vagina after asking if she'd had sex yet with her new boyfriend.

The stylist told the outlet she was frightened to report his behavior out of fear of losing her job, but spilled all in 2013 after being called to a meeting with human resources.

She said she was fired two weeks later.

Seacrest's attorney denied Hardy's allegations in a statement to the Daily News, and said the stylist had demanded $15 million in exchange for keeping the "false claims" quiet.

"It is upsetting to us that Variety is electing to run a 'story' about untrue allegations that were made against my client after they were told that the accuser threatened to make those false claims against him unless he paid her $15 million," the statement read.

Hardy denied ever asking Seacrest for cash.

E! announced earlier this month it had wrapped an investigation into the claims due to "insufficient evidence," "effectively clearing my client's name," Seacrest's attorney said.

"It's telling that after my client refused to pay her money, and the E! investigation resulted as it did, that (Hardy) is now coming forward to share her debunked story to the press," the attorney said.

Hardy told Variety that when she learned the investigation was closed, she felt "total exasperation."

"I felt like by the third interview (with the independent investigator) it was obvious (he) was whitewashing it for Seacrest's side," she told the outlet, adding that the investigator never contacted four witnesses she had provided.

E! defended its investigation in a statement, saying the probe lasted two months and included interviews with more than two dozen people by a seasoned attorney.

Seacrest, meanwhile, was the first one to take the claims against him public with a preemptive denial in November, though Hardy has remained anonymous until now.

"Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me. came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her," he said at the time. "If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result."

The claims against Seacrest were first detailed in a letter sent by Hardy's attorney to E! and NBCUniversal in November.

