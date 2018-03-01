Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie Science Center's new 'Clubhouse' lets young scientists play and learn

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Milo Stidle catches bubbles as he and other children from the Pittsburgh Public Schools Early Childhood Education Program test out the new Little Learner Clubhouse at Carnegie Science Center on Thursday, March 1, 2018. The new space officially opens to the public Saturday.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Lenyxx Vallecorsa plays with a water feature as she and other children from the Pittsburgh Public Schools Early Childhood Education Program test out the new Little Learner Clubhouse at Carnegie Science Center on Thursday, March 1, 2018. The new space officially opens to the public Saturday.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Stefan Lobick punches bubbles as he and other children from the Pittsburgh Public Schools Early Childhood Education Program test out the new Little Learner Clubhouse at Carnegie Science Center on Thursday, March 1, 2018. The new space officially opens to the public Saturday.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Malaisia Currington peeks out of the Simon Deep Sea Research Vessel as she and other children from the Pittsburgh Public Schools Early Childhood Education Program test out the new Little Learner Clubhouse at Carnegie Science Center on Thursday, March 1, 2018. The new space officially opens to the public Saturday.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Taylor Bridge plays with foam blocks as she and other children from the Pittsburgh Public Schools Early Childhood Education Program test out the new Little Learner Clubhouse at Carnegie Science Center on Thursday, March 1, 2018. The new space officially opens to the public Saturday.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sam Amey, 19-months, son of Carnegie Science Center Director of Strategic Initiatives Kim Amey, explores 'The Button Wall' in the new Little Learner Clubhouse at Carnegie Science Center during a preview event on Thursday, March 1, 2018. The new space officially opens to the public Saturday.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Zya Pittman (front) and Moses Clark catch bubbles as they and other children from the Pittsburgh Public Schools Early Childhood Education Program test out the new Little Learner Clubhouse at Carnegie Science Center on Thursday, March 1, 2018. The new space officially opens to the public Saturday.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
This new Baby Garden will offer very young visitors to the Carnegie Science Center a soft space to crawl and explore. The North Shore site's new Little Learner Clubhouse opens on March 3.
Carnegiesciencecenter.org
The Carnegie Science Center's new exhibit space, Little Learner Clubhouse, will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release.

With its March 3 opening, visitors age six and under will have access to features like a new water table, including a winding stream running through a fishing pond and clawfoot bathtub.

Other elements include "The Button Wall," which generates a variety of sights, sounds, and special effects; and "The Tomato Stand," which allows youngsters to explore simple machines, including conveyors and vacuum tubes.

"Children are born scientists, brimming with natural curiosity, and their preschool years are critical for exploration and brain development," says Ron Baillie, Science Center co-director, in the release.

"In pre-kindergarten years, children who engage in STEM practices, such as asking questions and forming explanations, build a strong foundation for skills learned throughout their lives," he adds.

"The Little Learner Clubhouse is the bricks and mortar portion of our vision to provide a foundation of STEM experiences for early learners, their educators, and their families," Ann Metzger, Science Center co-director, adds in the release.

"It complements a wide range of initiatives we have in place in the community through our Early Childhood STEM Center," she says.

Families will enjoy time together at the hands-on Gathering Tree. A Baby Garden, featuring a soft space for crawlers and toddlers, will engage the smallest of science fans.

Little Learner Clubhouse is part of PNC Grow Up Great, a bilingual, early childhood education initiative helping prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life.

A $1 million PNC Foundation gift benefitting the new early learner space also will support complementary community-based programming, such as outreach activities for neighboring North Side families, the release states.

Little Learner Clubhouse is included in the facility's general admission.

Details: 412- 237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

