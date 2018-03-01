Carnegie Science Center's new 'Clubhouse' lets young scientists play and learn

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Carnegie Science Center's new exhibit space, Little Learner Clubhouse, will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release.

With its March 3 opening, visitors age six and under will have access to features like a new water table, including a winding stream running through a fishing pond and clawfoot bathtub.

Other elements include "The Button Wall," which generates a variety of sights, sounds, and special effects; and "The Tomato Stand," which allows youngsters to explore simple machines, including conveyors and vacuum tubes.

We had lots of fun with some local early learners at a special preview of our NEW #LittleLearnerClubhouse powered by #PNCGrowUpGreat it opens to the public this Saturday! #STEM #lovepgh pic.twitter.com/5dVHmU4xvN — Carnegie Science Ctr (@CarnegieSciCtr) March 1, 2018

"Children are born scientists, brimming with natural curiosity, and their preschool years are critical for exploration and brain development," says Ron Baillie, Science Center co-director, in the release.

"In pre-kindergarten years, children who engage in STEM practices, such as asking questions and forming explanations, build a strong foundation for skills learned throughout their lives," he adds.

"The Little Learner Clubhouse is the bricks and mortar portion of our vision to provide a foundation of STEM experiences for early learners, their educators, and their families," Ann Metzger, Science Center co-director, adds in the release.

"It complements a wide range of initiatives we have in place in the community through our Early Childhood STEM Center," she says.

Families will enjoy time together at the hands-on Gathering Tree. A Baby Garden, featuring a soft space for crawlers and toddlers, will engage the smallest of science fans.

Very excited to host a VIP preview of our NEW #LittleLearnerClubhouse , powered by #PNCGrowUpGreat , today for our generous SPARK! donors and board members. This exhibit gallery opens to the public March 3! #stemlearning #EarlyChildhoodDevelopment pic.twitter.com/3eR8jIyinp — Carnegie Science Ctr (@CarnegieSciCtr) March 1, 2018

Little Learner Clubhouse is part of PNC Grow Up Great, a bilingual, early childhood education initiative helping prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life.

A $1 million PNC Foundation gift benefitting the new early learner space also will support complementary community-based programming, such as outreach activities for neighboring North Side families, the release states.

Little Learner Clubhouse is included in the facility's general admission.

Details: 412- 237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.