'Star Wars' actor pulled from Steel City Con after appearance dispute

Ray Park has been removed from the guest list for the upcoming Steel City Comic Con.

Convention organizers had announced that Park, known for his portrayal of Darth Maul in the Star Wars prequel film, "The Phantom Menace," would be attending the April event in Monroeville.

But Park has said on Twitter he had not yet agreed to be there.

NO! NO! NO! I have not agreed to this EVENT YET!!! I HAVEN'T SIGNED ANY AGREEMENT! THIS IS VERY PREMATURE!! Bad!! https://t.co/JNljXFmtoB — Ray Park (@IAMRayPark) February 27, 2018

"Rather than escalate this matter we have respectfully removed Ray from the guest list and wish Ray the best in his future endeavors," convention organizers said in a message to the Trib.

Organizers said Park had appeared at their convention three times before over the last 10 years, and that they had gone through the same booking agency as they had in the past. They said this is the first time in 15 years, and more than 40 conventions, that such an issue has arisen.

"We would NEVER announce a guest unless we were certain," they said.

For information on the convention, visit the its website at www.steelcitycon.com .

