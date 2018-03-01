Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Friends of Flight 93 plan local luck lore benefit

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
Friends of Flight 93 will hold a fundraising event April 13 to benefit Flight 93 National Memorial's first alternative break service, hosting Penn State-DuBois students at its April Plant a Tree at Flight 93 event.
The Friends of Flight 93 will hold a fundraising event at 7 p.m. April 13 to benefit its first alternative break service program during its annual Plant a Tree at Flight 93 event, scheduled for April 27-28.

"Hydration History: How Luck Changed History," will be held at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association's Discovery Center building.

Modeled after the popular Comedy Central television show "Drunk History," the event will feature multiple storytellers sharing short tales of how luck, good or bad, influenced local historical events, a news release states.

Staffing the event will be National Park Service rangers from the Flight 93 National Memorial and Johnstown Flood National Memorial, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown faculty, and members of the Friends of Flight 93 and the Johnstown Area Heritage Association.

Proceeds will help fund Flight 93 National Memorial's hosting of 10-12 students from Penn State DuBois for the Plant a Tree event.

According to the release, the students will learn about topics including reforestation, strip mine reclamation, the story of Flight 93, careers in the NPS, active citizenship and volunteerism, and have an opportunity to perform hands-on field work with foresters.

Event cost is $10, $7 for students. This is an age 18 and up event.

Details: flight93friends.org/hydration-history

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

