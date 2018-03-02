Oscar Weekend: 6 movie-inspired menu items for your party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's Oscar weekend, which means Super Bowl weekend for movie buffs like me. There's no better way to celebrate movies than with foods inspired by the Oscar nominated movies.

(There are no right or wrong menu items, as long as they're based on a movie or one of its actors).

Case in point, in 2015, I made "Martian potatoes" because Matt Damon grew a lot of potatoes in Ridley Scott's "The Martian" – even though space experts questioned if you can grow plants in Mars. If you want to have fun this year, here are some ideas you can expect at my Oscar party:

'Shape of Water'

"Shape of Water" is expected to sweep the Oscars (it picked up 13 nominations, the most this year), so it's mandatory to include it on any Oscar party menu.

I'll be making deviled eggs because eggs figure prominently in this fairy tale (Elisa, the movie's protagonist, feeds hard-boiled eggs to the fish-like creature she falls in love with).

The movie also gives a lot of screen time to absurdly green slices of key lime pie (Giles, Eliza's best friend, orders slice after slice because he is infatuated with the server at the local pie shop). Not a huge fan of key lime pie here, but Oakmont Bakery sells its own version, which is where I'll get mine.

'Get out'

I'm not exactly having hot tea at my party (Chris is hypnotized as he stares at a spoon spinning in a tea cup) because it's the Oscars and some fancy cocktails are in order. So I'm down for Long Island Iced Tea – easy on the rum because I'll have to stay awake past midnight when the Oscar show typically ends.

The searing "Get Out" commentary on racism provides a creative opportunity to concoct a creative black and white meal. Get it? I'm opting for blackened chicken and white rice. If that sounds like a stretch, you can always honor "Get Out's" director Jordan Peele with a spicy helping of Peele and eat shrimp.

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

One of my favorite movies of the year is short on on-screen meals, unless you're up for having Fruit Loops for dinner (Frances McDormand's character fires a spoonful of soggy cereal on her son's face).

But here's an option I tried for the Golden Globes: Three Meatballs outside Ebbing, Missouri. My choice was a delicious recipe of Thai style meatballs with garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil.