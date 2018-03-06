Theater Spotlight: Dash into 'Citizens Market'
The latest from City Theatre Company follows a hopeful group of immigrants at a New York City supermarket as they form an unlikely family in this world premiere by Cori Thomas.
The show is full of humor as the eclectic cast masters the ups and downs of language, love, and staying afloat in the city that never sleeps.
“Citizens Market” plays through March 25, on Pittsburgh's South Side. Tickets start at $38. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org
Also showing
“Inside Passage”: Through March 25, presented by Quantum Theater, Provident Charter School chapel annex at 1400 Troy Hill Road, Pittsburgh. quantumtheatre.com
“Up and Away”: Through April 22, presented by Pittsburgh CLO, Cabaret Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org
“Waitress”: Through March 11, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org
New Kensington Civic Theater's “Ripcord,” March 8-11, Penn State New Kensington. 724-339-3140 or nkct.info
Pittsburgh Public Theater's “Heisenberg,” March 8-April 8, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org
“I Know Why a Caged Bird Sings,” March 9-18, presented by Prime Stage, New Hazlett, Pittsburgh's North Side. primestage.com